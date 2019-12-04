Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Undergo Freezing Cryotherapy Treatment
Cryotherapy is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.
Image: Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar/Instagram
Star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently underwent cryotherapy treatment.
Sharing a picture of the treatment, Farhan on Tuesday took to Instagram Story and wrote: "Cryotherapy.. The cold never bothered me anyway."
In the image, Farhan is seen undergoing the treatment at extreme low temperature.
For those who don't know, cryotherapy is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.
Apart from pictures, Shibani also posted the videos from her cold therapy session, saying "can't tell you guys how good this felt if you are training like a best to this".
Shibani underwent the trratment for three minutes at minus 130 degrees.
View this post on Instagram
When you favourite cookie people on the planet @aakashsethi @sweetishhousemafia also set up the sickest Cryotherapy place @thealchemylife you just have to combine the two! double chocolate chip cookie in -130 degree chamber for 3 mins!! Ballin!! So great for muscle recovery for those that beast mode in the gym! #cookiesandcryo #thealchemylife #subzerosquad #wholebodycryo #cryomumbai #cryofacial
On the film front, Farhan is currently busing shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofan" in which he is playing a boxer."
