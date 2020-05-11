Fashion Designer Vera Wang Stuns in Her Latest Pics on Social Media
Vera Wang, 70, inspires people with her age-defying pictures on social media. Take a look.
Vera Wang
Defying the rules of ageing, ace bridal fashion designer Vera Wang has stunned the world with her latest Instagram posts. The icon, who is currently quarantining in Miami Beach, did not shy away in letting the world know about her schedule these days.
Sharing a series of pictures from her daily routine, Vera described her work from home schedule while preparing bridal dresses. What surprised the fans was the fact that the designer manages to look perfectly fit and fine at the age of 70. With flawless skin and toned body, Vera has stunned the netizens.
The designer posted a recent picture, wearing an orange dress and a matching gown. She captioned it, “Category is... #StayHome Backyard Ball (sic)."
The timeless beauty left many fans and followers spellbound, with a few even asking if she is actually 70. They seemed to be obsessed with her style and on-point fashion.
She also shared a picture, resting on the sofa in her Miami home. “Day ??????..... Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored (bored) (sic),” she wrote in the caption.
Netizens complimented her for toned legs and the everlasting beauty. Here are some other pictures of her quarantine days.
She revealed being stuck in Miami with a social media post shared few days back. The designer is living with her work buddies these days.
“Be safe. Be well. Be careful. But most of all, give love to everyone you can, even if it is in a call, a like, or a message (sic),” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
#BazaarHopeatHome: “....Be safe. Be well. Be careful. But most of all, give love to everyone you can, even if it is in a call, a like, or a message. This photo depicts my personal conflict between loving athleisure clothing but dreading the treadmill! Okay. My own sense of personal irony: lycra/poly meets high-heeled pumps!” Thank you @NicoleFritton ...Read more at @HarpersBaazaarUS
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Shares Unseen Picture from Pre-wedding Rituals Featuring Sister Anisha, Mother Ujjala
- Starkids are Using TikTok as the New Audition Ground, But Will That Be Enough?
- Throwback Video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mothers Dancing Together is a Treat to Watch
- This Pic of Newborn Sara Ali Khan with Her Mother and Grandmother is an Adorable Family Moment
- What is WhatsApp Aiming For? Rule The Video Meetings Space? Be a Super App? World Domination?