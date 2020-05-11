Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Fashion Designer Vera Wang Stuns in Her Latest Pics on Social Media

Vera Wang, 70, inspires people with her age-defying pictures on social media. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
Vera Wang

Defying the rules of ageing, ace bridal fashion designer Vera Wang has stunned the world with her latest Instagram posts. The icon, who is currently quarantining in Miami Beach, did not shy away in letting the world know about her schedule these days.

Sharing a series of pictures from her daily routine, Vera described her work from home schedule while preparing bridal dresses. What surprised the fans was the fact that the designer manages to look perfectly fit and fine at the age of 70. With flawless skin and toned body, Vera has stunned the netizens.

The designer posted a recent picture, wearing an orange dress and a matching gown. She captioned it, “Category is... #StayHome Backyard Ball (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

Category is... #StayHome Backyard Ball ✨

A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) on

The timeless beauty left many fans and followers spellbound, with a few even asking if she is actually 70. They seemed to be obsessed with her style and on-point fashion.

She also shared a picture, resting on the sofa in her Miami home. “Day ??????..... Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored (bored) (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Netizens complimented her for toned legs and the everlasting beauty. Here are some other pictures of her quarantine days.

View this post on Instagram

Athleisure or Athletic Couture ? ✨‍♀️

A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) on

She revealed being stuck in Miami with a social media post shared few days back. The designer is living with her work buddies these days.

“Be safe. Be well. Be careful. But most of all, give love to everyone you can, even if it is in a call, a like, or a message (sic),” she captioned the post.

