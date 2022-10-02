Fashion Forward Moms; Be inspired By These Bollywood Actresses Who Aced Pregnancy Fashion

Being pregnant can be a life-altering experience. During the entire course of pregnancy, a mother’s body undergoes major physical and hormonal changes. One of the biggest changes that women face is weight gain and the baby bump. This often means that fitting into their fashionable selections of clothes can be a bit more challenging than usual.

However, there are many women who have transformed their maternity wear into a top-notch fashion statement. Serving inspiration to others, here are five Bollywood mommies who made maternity fashionable –

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is serving some fresh maternity inspo for all the to-be mums. The takeaway for all moms-to-be – is don’t change your sense of style and flaunt the baby bump in your outfit. Alia styled an orange-coloured knit bodycon outfit that hugged her curves and added chicness to her look. She sported a nude lip colour and orange stilettos to complete the look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Gone is the trend of hiding baby bumps. Sonam Kapoor keeps redefining fashion with her sense of style and outfits. She brought the same energy to her maternity fashion as well. Looking dapper in a bright blue powersuit, the actress chose comfort and class to flaunt her baby bump. She paired the outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a dainty necklace, and simple ear studs to accessorize her looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sureena Chowdhri (@sureenachowdhri)

We can’t not talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan when we are on the topic of pregnancy fashion. The actress has slayed every outfit – whether an ethnic attire or a kaftan – during her pregnancy and we are not complaining. In this ivory silk chanderi embroidered kurta, Bebo looked stunning as she flaunted her pregnancy bump.

Kalki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Kalki’s boldness reflects in her fashion statement as well. During her pregnancy, the actress garnered attention as she donned a shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit. She sported bright pink-toned heels and ear studs, while she gracefully flaunted her baby bump.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

For her pregnancy, Anushka opted for casual yet chic outfits that reflected her own personality. Keeping it minimal, Anushka opted for a salmon pink dungaree with a white tee and sneakers and added a hint of pink colour to her lips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here