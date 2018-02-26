Fashion Fraternity Mourns Legendary Actor Sridevi’s Untimely Demise

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 20, 2018 at 7:14am PST

An epitome of beauty and grace, an actor par excellence and a style icon beyond compare, Sridevi’s unfortunate and untimely death due to a massive cardiac arrest, had the entire nation grieving as the news of her demise on late Saturday night in Dubai spread.As an actor who has inspired thousands of girls and women across generations, by way of her acting skills, impeccable style and infectious and charming persona, Sridevi ruled the hearts of millions of fans for over five decades.Aged 54, Sridevi turned heads every time she made an appearance in public and set hearts a-flutter with her sparkling smile. She was not just a brilliant actress with an extraordinary body of work including films like Lamhe, Chalbaaz, Mr. India, Sadma and Chandni among others as her legacy, but was also a fashion icon who many designers felt honoured and humbled to have worked with.And at this hour of grief, as the entire nation mourns her death, the film and fashion fraternity too feel a void that can never be filled.Fashion designer, and a close friend of Sridevi, Manish Malhotra was among those with the actress in Dubai where she was attending husband Boney Kapoor’s nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding, accompanied with her younger daughter Khushi.Recalling his first meeting with Sridevi and speaking about his association with her, in an e-mail exchange, designer Malhotra told News18.com, “Sridevi and I first met in 1990 when she was already a superstar and I was beginning my career. Working with an icon I always called “Ma’am” was a turning point in my career, as it was the beginning of many associations and a longstanding friendship beyond work. We have seen each other grow professionally and personally - it was amazing to see the roles she blossomed into, her passion for painting, and the doting wife and mother she was.”“I met Sridevi very recently in Dubai and we just had so much to share. The news that she is no longer with us comes as a shock. I will always cherish the precious memories of a friend who was an iconic superstar. At this point, all my thoughts are with Sridevi's family and I request for privacy as we honour a friend and we grieve her loss,” he added.Ace designer Gaurav Gupta says he still in shock and that he shall be in shock for a ‘very long time to come’. Describing what he thought of Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi, he told News18.com, “She was and will always be light, celebration, hope, electricity, grace, woman, fighter, mother, dedication, peace, saint, omnipresent. She was life itself, art itself. She was everything good that could be.”“A performer of all performances lived life with a flare of giggles and humour despite acting for 50 years out of her 54,” he added.Expressing his thoughts on Sridevi as a style icon, the designer said, “A true icon, an artist in every way, she inspired generations of women to liberate themselves and be Indian yet individual. She was fearless in her style, an awe enchanting enigma with utmost dignity which inspired and would inspire generations of all artists, designers and individuals alike. The ultimate muse for any artist.” “A true mother of creative spirits. Joy to millions. She will always be everywhere. She must be inspiring more universes now. The legend lives! Forever,” he added.Several other designers took to social media to express their condolences to Boney Kapoor and his two daughters and mourn Sridevi’s demise.Ace couturier Sabyasachi wrote, “We are extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Sridevi. We extend our deepest condolences to her family at their hour of bereavement. May her soul rest in peace.”Designer Tarun Tahiliani wrote took to Instagram to pay his homage to the veteran actor. He wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of India’s greatest actor, Sridevi. An epitome of beauty and grace. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace.”In a detailed post on Instagram, designer Nikhil Thampi wrote, "One of the biggest reasons why I chose my career path was my fascination with Bollywood and this gorgeous woman, she made every character immortal and memorable. I was convinced that one can dance in a chiffon saree on the snow peak mountains of Switzerland or when she made the colour white immortal which became a very integral part of my body of work or when she danced on the sand-dunes in a bright yellow which made that colour one of my favourites till date.You are, and will be, my muse and inspiration for life! RIP Sridevi, thank you for the eternal inspiration."Sridevi was last seen in Ravi Udyawar directed Mom as Devki Sabharwal. But, that wouldn’t be her last on-screen appearance. Fans will get to see the iconic star for the final time in Anand L Rai directed Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, in a special appearance.