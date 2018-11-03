Fashion is Contagious : A Fashion March Against Air Pollution
Pearl Academy organised a fashion march with 200 students to spread awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution, encouraging green and safe Diwali.
Students of Pearl Academy come together for the 'Fashion is Contagious' March at Dilli Haat.
Harnessing the power of Fashion, we at Pearl Academy, organised a fashion march with 200 students to spread awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution, encouraging every onlooker to celebrate green and safe Diwali. #FashionIsContagious https://t.co/LqXbk7lJd3 pic.twitter.com/Y6vecEk2AF— Pearl Academy (@PearlAcademyInd) November 3, 2018
While marching on Friday, students carried posters with social messages like - ‘Be a Part of the Solution Not a Part of Pollution', ‘Go Green and Celebrate a Smoke Free Diwali' to educate the public, said a statement.
When you scroll down, #DoTheDifferent to see the difference. pic.twitter.com/A55BAEGIpD— Pearl Academy (@PearlAcademyInd) November 2, 2018
In the last few years, Delhi has witnessed alarming levels of air pollution leaving people gasping for breath. According to a recent report released by World Health Organization, air pollution was responsible for the deaths of over 1 lakh children in India in a year. There are several ways to protect oneself from the health complications that may arise due to pollution. One such step is using face masks.
The march was the part of Pearl Academy's wider initiative for social change.
Looking at the need of the hour, which is protecting ourselves from the harmful effects of Air Pollution, we are holding a ‘Fashion March’ where more than 200 students will march for social awareness at 4 pm on 2nd November at Dilli Haat. Join us and be a part of his movement. pic.twitter.com/qQSDln9mul— Pearl Academy (@PearlAcademyInd) November 1, 2018
Commenting on the initiative, Professor Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy said, "Fashion plays an integral role in communicating ideas that can influence the general public. Pearl Academy has always believed in bringing lasting and impactful changes in the society. Our students did a fashion march to educate the public about the rising air pollution and how one should protect themselves. This Diwali I urge all of you to go green and make our city pollution free."
