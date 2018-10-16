Actress Zendaya says fashion is not just about wearing cool clothes, but a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality."Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes," Zendaya said in a statement."It's a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering," added the actress, who has been announced the new global Tommy Hilfiger women's ambassador.Reflecting the company's strategic commitment to expanding its women's businesses globally, Zendaya will also collaborate with American designer Tommy Hilfiger to create a TommyXZendaya capsule collection. The collection and campaign will be released worldwide in 2019."I am proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger," added the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star.Talking about the association, the American designer said: "I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same."Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand."