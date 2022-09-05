Fashion Queen Masaba Truly Stepped Up Her Fashion Game In Masaba Masaba 2, Check Out

Famous TV series Masaba Masaba season 2 has been getting all the right attention ever since it was released on Netflix on 29 July, this year. Riding high on the success of the first season, the mother-daughter duo of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta have not disappointed this time as well. Season 2 is all about new-age fashion and has given some amazing inspiration to all the fans.

Masaba knows her craft very well and has proved again why she is here to stay. Pairing the right amount of simplicity with design, this look is easy to carry.

In colour co-ordinated outfits that exude royalty, Masaba makes the on-screen couple the highlight of the event.

Masaba looks like a vision in a blue crinkle gota saree.

Rocking contemporary, modern style with the right amount of chic and panache, this signature Masaba print, from the designer, is all things sophisticated. Neutral colours like these can be worn on formal occasions also, and help you make a style statement effortlessly.

Making use of all the right accessories like the headgear and the wide belt, this look states that you can sport a bold ensemble with elegance and femininity.

Another Masaba print is waiting for your attention. The bold and funky pink waist bag adds drama to the overall number. Hand accessories in contrasting colours give the right touch to the overall look.

