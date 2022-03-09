Fashion Tips From Kareena Kapoor’s Versatile and Glamorous Wardrobe

The flawless beauty, glamorous diva, internet sensation, the talented actress, and whatnot, words will fall short when it comes to Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has won several hearts with her style statement because when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than Bebo. Kareena has the power to appear smart, elegant, and chic all at the same time. Her charming appearance and alluring beauty prove that age is just a number, while you can rock any look at any age. So let’s take some fashion tips from Kareena’s wardrobe.

How can we not begin with Bebo’s gym wear? The actress who swears by fitness and amazing skin has built a versatile gym wardrobe ranging from slogan T-shirts to printed leggings and bold hues track pants. From bold red and fuchsia pink to neutrals, whites, and co-ords, she owns it all and carries it like a diva.

Take a look at it:

While Bebo never disappoints on the red carpet, the diva is equally dependent on simple, understated, and comfortable looks. From polka dots to floral prints, Kareena has taught us that nothing is ever off the trend if you like and feel comfortable wearing it.

When it comes to makeup, the actress has set an example that your real beauty is your true friend, and you don’t need makeup all the time. But, she is personally a big fan of smoky eyes and kohl eye look, which we have witnessed her carrying on on many occasions. And why not? After all, she has only started the trend for a smoky eye and kohl eye look with her 2009 film Kurbaan opposite Saif Ali Khan. But when not in the mood for smoky eyes, Kareena has always opted for nude makeup with glossy lips.

Bebo’s love for minis and white is an open secret. Even at 41, Kareena can nail any look in mini skirts and dresses far better than many girls in their early 20s. And every Bollywood fan is well aware that she has always prioritised her comfort over looks, and even ended up creating a new style statement in the process. She has taught us that there is nothing cooler than layering and bell bottoms will never go off the trend. Check it out yourself:

What are your views about the versatile looks of the diva?

