Fashion Tips That Will Help You Beat The Heat

The scorching heat is upon us and most of us are trying hard to find ways to get a respite from it. While comfort remains a top priority in the summer, we also thrive to sport that easy breezy yet fashionable looks. We are going to share with you some special summer fashion tips which will make you look and feel cool, and offer some respite from the heat at the same time.

Silhouettes that let you breathe

On the hottest days of the week, dress in your most breathable styles that you know have already been tried and tested. V-necklines and bias skirts are excellent choices for warm weather since they are relaxed and comfy. You can also experiment with sleeves, if you want to add a little style to your ensemble.

Say yes to light material

Picking breathable natural fabrics, in addition to choosing free silhouettes, must become a non-negotiable while shopping for your summer time wardrobe. Natural textiles, known for their outstanding moisture wicking qualities, would become a go-to season after season. In the summer, it is best to dress in cotton, khadi, or chiffon. Try eyelet and seersucker if you want to experiment with texture.

Switch the colour palette

The optimum colour palette for your summer clothes will always favour milder tones over dark ones. Summer months are the seasons to use ultra-feminine light hues like blues, pinks, and pastels to create a contrast from your

Accessories your way into summer

A wide-brimmed hat is one of the finest purchases you can make for your summer wardrobe. A straw hat in white or beige with a contrast band can quickly complete and elevate your outfit when paired with basic stripes or a tiered summer dress.

These are not just a way to be en-vouge, but also the best way to protect yourself from the burning rays.

