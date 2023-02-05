Vacations are a time to relax and unwind, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Whether you have a formal dinner or a business meeting, having the right attire can make all the difference. Tired of packing everything and not getting the right fit for that one formal dinner party? Fret not, you just need to reimagine your existing clothes in a smart and fashionable way.

Formals are decent yet elegant way to ace the fashion game. Carrying formal attire on a vacation can be challenging, but with some planning and preparation, you can look stylish and feel comfortable. Poonam Dubey, fashion designer and co-Founder, Sugandha Raina, Co-founder, Ek Dhaaga share many ways that will help you express yourself in the most stylish way possible.

Wide pants— Wide pants that resemble divided skirts are becoming increasingly popular as vacation attire. These pants offer comfort and a sophisticated look when paired with a well-fitted shirt or blazer. This combination creates an elegant appearance while providing comfort. To complete the look, consider wearing oxford shoes. Tapered pants - Tapered pants paired with a blouse in black, white, or a bold color create a chic and formal look for professional visits or vacations. This attire is an excellent choice for a more sophisticated and stylish look while on vacation. Dresses – For a formal look on your vacation, consider dresses with knee-length slits. These attire options are both stylish and comfortable. Shirts – Shirts have become a staple in modern fashion and can be worn for any occasion. They offer comfort, making them a great choice for vacations. Select a shirt with a solid, printed, embroidered, or striped design and pair it with pants or a skirt for a classy, comfortable, and formal look. Pencil skirts: For a formal appearance while on vacation, consider wearing a pencil skirt. This style is both sexy and stylish and can be paired with shirts or blouses and your preferred shoes.

