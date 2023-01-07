Fastings And Festivals To Be Held In Auspicious Month of Magh

The holy month of Magh begins today, on January 7, as per the Hindu panchang. The month is considered very auspicious, as one can observe various vrata (fastings) and festivals. This month will also see many planetary transitions.
Gupt Navratri will be celebrated during this period and the Saturn’s Zodiac sign will also be changing from January 17. There is also a coincidence of Ravi Pushya Nakshatra on January 8 and February 5. This month is considered auspicious to worship Lord Surya, along with Goddess Ganga and Lord Vishnu.
Let us look at the list of major fastings and festivals which are falling in the month of Magh.
January 7, Saturday- Magh month begins
January 10, Tuesday- Ganesh Sankashti Chaturthi
January 13, Friday - Mars Margi, Lohri festival
January 14, Saturday- Sun Transit, Makar Sankranti, Kharmas Completion
January 15, Sunday- Pongal
January 17, Tuesday - Shani’s transit
January 18, Wednesday – Shattila Ekadashi fast
January 19, Thursday - Pradosh Vrat (Krishna)
January 20, Friday - Monthly Shivratri
January 21, Saturday - Magh (Mauni) Amavasya
January 22, Sunday - Magh Gupta Navratri begins
January 26, Thursday - Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja)
January 28, Saturday - Rath Saptami
January 30, Monday - Magh Gupta Navratri ends
February 1, Wednesday- Jaya Ekadashi, Bhishma Dwadashi
February 2, Thursday - Pradosh Vrat
February 5, Sunday - Magh Shukla Purnima, Lalita Jayanti, Sant Ravidas Jayanti
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here