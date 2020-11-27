5 Lies You Have Been Told About Fat Loss

If you’re reading this article it’s likely that you have tried a number of methods to lose body fat, especially fat from around your belly, thighs and limbs. It’s also likely that despite trying the hottest weight-loss trends involving diet or exercise, you have either been unable to lose the fat or lost it only to regain it soon after.

One of the main reasons why this might be happening is because you are not going about losing weight the right way. Not only are misinformation and myths about weight loss rampant across the world but there is such a variety and abundance of conflicting information that it’s very easy to be misled. The following are some such lies you have been told, particularly about fat loss, that you should stop believing in blindly.

Lie 1: You can target the fat in one area and lose it.

Call it spot reduction or targeted fat loss, it’s just not possible. Sure, you may have heard doing crunches will help you lose belly fat or that some other exercise targets the fat in just your limbs but nothing could be further from the truth.

How much fat your body burns depends on your metabolism and your overall fitness levels, which is why instead of targeted fat loss, your focus should be on reducing fat from all over your body. Working on every muscle in your body, even the pelvic floor muscles, is the best way to lose fat and grow your muscles for strength, endurance and fitness.

Lie 2: You should cut out fats and carbs from your diet to lose body fat.

Fats and carbohydrates get a bad reputation and it’s simply because a high intake of saturated fats, trans fats and simple carbohydrates is linked to weight gain, high cholesterol, obesity and even heart disease.

But there’s a lot more to fats and carbs and some of them play a key role in healthy weight loss. Including monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) like omega-3 and omega-6 is essential for your wellbeing and so is eating complex carbs like whole grains and sources of dietary fiber like fruits and vegetables.

Lie 3: Following a particular diet trend will help you lose fat.

Diet trends are now a dime a dozen and most of them fail to provide you with sustained, long-term fat loss despite their allure, celebrity endorsements and big promises. This is because of two reasons: first, diet trends are rarely wholesome or balanced and you’re likely to give up on them soon and second, everybody’s body is different and reacts differently to such diet trends.

Instead of following a trendy new diet, consult a nutritionist and get a proper fat-loss diet tailor-made for you. This way you won’t just waste away in the hopes of losing fat but actually thrive as you get slimmer.

Lie 4: Eating only things labelled “diet” or “fat-free” will help you lose fat.

There’s perhaps nothing more misleading than food labels that scream “diet”, “fat-free” or “sugar-free”. Instead of relying blindly on these labels, just turn the packet of “diet food” around and check the table of contents and nutritional breakdown. You may find artificial favours, sweeteners and processed foods, all of which contribute to fat gain. Not only are these foods likely to be packed with empty calories but it’s also likely that you’ll miss out on the real, fat-burning nutrition that healthy, fresh foods can provide while you’re indulging in these. Eating fresh, seasonal and simply cooked food is your best bet at sustained fat loss.

Lie 5: You can eat anything as long as you exercise to lose fat.

Your body needs energy from food to properly perform activities, including exercise. Naturally then, if you’re not eating the right things, you won’t be able to get the best out of your exercise regimen, no matter how intense it is. This is the reason why you cannot eat just anything simply because you do yoga or HIIT or both every day. Proper fat loss is possible only with the right balance being struck between your diet and exercise routine.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.