What's in a Fat Suit? Here's All You Need to Know About the Prosthetic

Fat suit is a commonly used prosthetic in movies that is used to make an actor look on the heavy side. Usually, it is topped with prosthetic makeup that helps complete the look needed for a particular role. This has been used extensively over the years in Hollywood movies. In fact, the most recent incident was when Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger was spotted in a fat suit shooting for her new project titled The Thing About Pam in New Orleans.

Usually, there are movies and roles which requires the actor to gain weight and then immediately shed the kilos. However, this is time consuming and rapid reduction of weight can also affect one’s health. In these cases, a fat suit helps the actor look overweight. Fat suits are mainly concealed or at times, it is deliberately visible. Most of these bodysuit-like undergarments are intended to be unseen and are worn beneath a costume. While there are some, that appears as natural human flesh and are viewed directly.

Renee Zellweger unrecognizable in a controversial fat suit on set of Pam Hupp movie

Reportedly, these fat Suits are too sophisticated and requires proper and extensive three-dimensional prosthetic makeup, which is way more than just putting a pillow under the actor’s shirt. The final output that we see on screen requires painstakingly long hours of facial makeup to make it look real. The jowls and multiple chins, are all part of the makeup routine that needs to be paired along with the suit, which majorly covers the arms, legs, breasts and belly.

There have been a number of movies and TV series which received appreciation for the use of such prosthetics. Not many roles have used this on a serious note. Majority of the actors who have put on a fat suit are usually part of a comedy film or TV series. One of the most watched or appreciated role was in famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S where Monica Geller is shown as an obese kid in her college days. Courteney Cox, who played the role of Monica had shot for several episodes in the fat suit and was loved in her obese avatar.

Similarly, Eddie Murphy cracked us up with his acting as Sherman Klump in The Nutty Professor. The actor used a fat suit that helped him look obese and slim whenever needed as per the plot of the movie. On a more recent note, Chris Hemsworth wore a fat suit for this role as Thor in the latest edition of Avengers: Endgame. The actor gave the superhero role a funny twist with the fat suit.

