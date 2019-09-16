Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Father Takes to Facebook to Offer 5 Tips on How to Help Breastfeeding Partner

An Los Angeles based father has taken to social media to advice new dads on how to be supportive and helpful towards their partners when they are breastfeeding a baby.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Father Takes to Facebook to Offer 5 Tips on How to Help Breastfeeding Partner
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Wavebreak/Istock.com)
Loading...

While it falls on the mother to rear a baby, painstakingly bearing the child and taking care of it post-birth, a father-of-two has now come out to say that dads should help share the burden so that partners do not "burn out." A resident of Los Angeles, Muhammed Nitoto has revealed his five tips to help women in life who are nursing.

Taking to Facebook, Muhammed Nitoto posted a picture of his wife Hejira, breastfeeding their youngest daughter Zuri and wrote in the caption that even though he was not able to do any breastfeeding himself, he could still support his wife in other ways, especially if the partner is suffering from sleep deprivation.

Nitoto named the post, "Here's my top 5 tips for any Dad after your child is born," before listing what he thinks can help breastfeeding partners.

"When mom wakes up in the middle of the night. You get up and ask if she needs any help or water," wrote Nitoto in one pointer, while adding, "Ask mom if she can pump and then pick 1 feeding that you will always do."

"It's not just about feeding your child it's about them bonding as well," he further explained in the post, adding, "Do not I repeat DO NOT try and rush this process it's not our place and it's not safe. You will open yourself up to a fight you can't win."

The father went on to add that being patient is the fourth rule. Finally, he urged new dads to take paternity leaves if they have to, adding, "The early stages of a childs life are not just for moms to enjoy (sic)."

"It doesn't make you more of a man to not take the leave. It's equally as important that you as a Dad get to be a part of the early development of your child," he went on to add.

Here's what he wrote:

Nitoto, who has over 33K followers on Instagram, shared the same list on the photo-sharing platform as well.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram