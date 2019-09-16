Father Takes to Facebook to Offer 5 Tips on How to Help Breastfeeding Partner

While it falls on the mother to rear a baby, painstakingly bearing the child and taking care of it post-birth, a father-of-two has now come out to say that dads should help share the burden so that partners do not "burn out." A resident of Los Angeles, Muhammed Nitoto has revealed his five tips to help women in life who are nursing.

Taking to Facebook, Muhammed Nitoto posted a picture of his wife Hejira, breastfeeding their youngest daughter Zuri and wrote in the caption that even though he was not able to do any breastfeeding himself, he could still support his wife in other ways, especially if the partner is suffering from sleep deprivation.

Nitoto named the post, "Here's my top 5 tips for any Dad after your child is born," before listing what he thinks can help breastfeeding partners.

"When mom wakes up in the middle of the night. You get up and ask if she needs any help or water," wrote Nitoto in one pointer, while adding, "Ask mom if she can pump and then pick 1 feeding that you will always do."

"It's not just about feeding your child it's about them bonding as well," he further explained in the post, adding, "Do not I repeat DO NOT try and rush this process it's not our place and it's not safe. You will open yourself up to a fight you can't win."

The father went on to add that being patient is the fourth rule. Finally, he urged new dads to take paternity leaves if they have to, adding, "The early stages of a childs life are not just for moms to enjoy (sic)."

"It doesn't make you more of a man to not take the leave. It's equally as important that you as a Dad get to be a part of the early development of your child," he went on to add.

Here's what he wrote:

Nitoto, who has over 33K followers on Instagram, shared the same list on the photo-sharing platform as well.

