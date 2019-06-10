Father’s Day: 10 Affordable Gifts to Impress Your Dad
Take a look at the 10 best affordable gifting ideas that will impress your father for sure.
Image for representation.
Father’s Day 2019 will be celebrated across the world on 16 June. If you are looking for that perfect gift that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, take a look at the 10 best affordable gifting ideas that will impress your father for sure.
Tech kit: In today’s time of gazettes and technology, tech accessories can be cool and affordable gifts for dads. Be more creative and make a kit of some essentials like earbuds, flash drive, charging cable, phone stand, power bank or more. It will surely work.
Toiletary bags: If your dad is always travelling, either due to work or just for sheer fun, try a travel toiletary pack that caters all his personal needs. Throw in his favourite stuff or brands for a personal touch.
Watch cases/watch stands: If your dad is a watch collector, a personalized watch stand with his name engraved somewhere would really make him smile. Plus, it will keep his collection of watches extra safe.
Personalised phone covers: A lot of companies are personalizing phone covers these days at a very affordable price. Put in any favourite family picture there, or anything that reminds him of his favourite things. But avoid getting over the top, it can backfire.
Personalised handkerchiefs: An old-school gift that never fails. Handkerchiefs with the initials of your father’s name embroided at a corner will immediately take him back in time.
Shaving kits/ beard grooming kits: Men always need a good shaving kit. A razor handle, cartridges, prep scrub, shave butter, aftershave cream—so many fancy things can be added there to get your father excited for shaving. If he has a beard, even better. Many brands have come up with beard grooming kits that look even fancier with a small comb, cleanser, voluminizer and a beard softener or moisturizer.
Gift cards: A gift card is the best way to let your father choose his own gift without coming across as cold or distant. Most online retailers – Amazon, Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, BookMyShow, Cafe Coffe Day, etc -- offer E-Gift Vouchers or Gift cards, which can be loaded with amount as low as Rs 500.
Books: Books are a perfect gift for avid readers, and if your father is one of them, then you will have plenty of gifting options. Choose a bestseller or something he has been planning to read for a long time. He will always associate the pleasure of reading that particular book with you.
Gym membership: If your father is a fitness enthusiast, then what better gift than a monthly membership of at his favourite gym. Or if he already has one, gift him sessions with a personal trainer. He won’t be able to thank you enough.
Framed photos: Framing photos is easy and affordable and converts special moments into a lifetime memory. Photos of loved ones are instant source of joy and can also make for a great personalised decor piece for his study, office or bedroom.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girish Karnad (1938-2019): Here are His Best Plays That Narrated Common People's Stories
- Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Bring Down Curtains on His Career
- Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval
- India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Ditches Gloves with Army Insignia After ICC Denies Permission
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s