Father’s Day: 10 Affordable Gifts to Impress Your Dad

Father’s Day 2019 will be celebrated across the world on 16 June. If you are looking for that perfect gift that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, take a look at the 10 best affordable gifting ideas that will impress your father for sure.

Tech kit: In today’s time of gazettes and technology, tech accessories can be cool and affordable gifts for dads. Be more creative and make a kit of some essentials like earbuds, flash drive, charging cable, phone stand, power bank or more. It will surely work.

Toiletary bags: If your dad is always travelling, either due to work or just for sheer fun, try a travel toiletary pack that caters all his personal needs. Throw in his favourite stuff or brands for a personal touch.

Watch cases/watch stands: If your dad is a watch collector, a personalized watch stand with his name engraved somewhere would really make him smile. Plus, it will keep his collection of watches extra safe.

Personalised phone covers: A lot of companies are personalizing phone covers these days at a very affordable price. Put in any favourite family picture there, or anything that reminds him of his favourite things. But avoid getting over the top, it can backfire.

Personalised handkerchiefs: An old-school gift that never fails. Handkerchiefs with the initials of your father’s name embroided at a corner will immediately take him back in time.

Shaving kits/ beard grooming kits: Men always need a good shaving kit. A razor handle, cartridges, prep scrub, shave butter, aftershave cream—so many fancy things can be added there to get your father excited for shaving. If he has a beard, even better. Many brands have come up with beard grooming kits that look even fancier with a small comb, cleanser, voluminizer and a beard softener or moisturizer.

Gift cards: A gift card is the best way to let your father choose his own gift without coming across as cold or distant. Most online retailers – Amazon, Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, BookMyShow, Cafe Coffe Day, etc -- offer E-Gift Vouchers or Gift cards, which can be loaded with amount as low as Rs 500.

Books: Books are a perfect gift for avid readers, and if your father is one of them, then you will have plenty of gifting options. Choose a bestseller or something he has been planning to read for a long time. He will always associate the pleasure of reading that particular book with you.

Gym membership: If your father is a fitness enthusiast, then what better gift than a monthly membership of at his favourite gym. Or if he already has one, gift him sessions with a personal trainer. He won’t be able to thank you enough.

Framed photos: Framing photos is easy and affordable and converts special moments into a lifetime memory. Photos of loved ones are instant source of joy and can also make for a great personalised decor piece for his study, office or bedroom.