Father’s Day 2020: 10 Quotes to Make the Day Memorable

Sunday marks the celebration of fathers and father figures in many countries. While the contribution of fathers goes unnoticed many a times, it will only make your old man giddy with joy if you can make one day of the year special for him. The day was first celebrated in the year 1909 in the United States of America (USA) when people decided to express gratitude to all the fathers on one day. It was also a perfect companion to the mother’s day celebration already prevalent by that time.

On Fathers Day 2020, here are some quotes that are going to light up your father

1. I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection. - Sigmund Freud

2. It is a wise father that knows his child. – William Shakespeare

3. Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow. – Reed Markham

4. It is easier for a father to have children than for children to have a real father. – Pope John XXIII

5. To be as good as our fathers we must be better, imitation is not discipleship. – Wendell Phillips

6. It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons. – Johann Schiller

7. A man never stands as tall as when he kneels to help a child. – Knights of Pythagoras

8. One night a father overheard his son pray: Dear God, Make me the kind of man my Daddy is. Later that night, the Father prayed, Dear God, Make me the kind of man my son wants me to be. – Anonymous

9. A father is always making his baby into a little woman. And when she is a woman he turns her back again. – Enid Bagnold

10. A girl’s first true love is her father. – Marisol Santiago