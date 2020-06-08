Father’s Day 2020: 5 Easy DIY Gift Ideas To Make Your Dad Feel Special

Third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day. The day is dedicated to the most special man in a person’s life, their dad. As the situations and circumstances are not as usual this year, due to the novel coronavirus, you might not be able to celebrate the day with a great bash. However, a day as special as this should not be let gone just like that. There are a lot other things that you can do at home to make the most special man feel great on his day.

Here are a few ideas that can help in bringing a smile on your father’s face:

Hand painted T-shirt:

Personalised photo t-shirts are obviously cool, but do you know what is better than that? A t-shirt hand painted with utmost love. You can paint your father’s favourite cartoon character, or maybe just write a few words or lines that he says often. A gift like this will certainly leave your father overwhelmed.

Homemade Cake

Cake is one of the most basic items that can change an ordinary day into a special one. On this father’s day, gather all your ingredients and channelize the inner chef in you to come up with a lip smacking homemade cake. Not only will the taste linger on in your father’s mouth for a long time, but will also fill his heart with love.

Card

As cliche as it may sound, nothing beats a card crafted out of unconditional love. More importantly, this gift will also not require any special arrangements. Do not waste another minute, start making a card now and pour your heart in it.

Self-Care Products

Majority of fathers do not seem to find time for self-care. This father’s day, make sure that you churn in some fruits, vegetables and leaves to come up with 100% organic face masks, scrubs etc. Let your father know you care for him.

Cook his favourite food

Under normal circumstances you would have probably gone out for lunch or dinner. But since you cannot do that this year, why not don the chef’s hat and cook your dad’s favourite meal?