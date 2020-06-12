Father's Day 2020: 5 Unique Ways to Celebrate the Day

Father is the most loving person in one's life. His unconditional love and support is what helps you even in the most difficult situations. Third Sunday of June is a day dedicated to him. On the occasion of Father’s Day, there are a lot of things that one can do to make their dad feel special.

But, do we all not know already that it is actually the little things that we do become the most beautiful memories. So, this fathers day 2020 does little things that you know would certainly make him feel special and happy.

Here are 5 things that you can try doing on Father's Day 2020:

Make a short video

A little bit of nostalgia always warms the heart. All you need to do is get hold of a lot of pictures of you and your dad. These snaps can be of your childhood or any other special moment that you and your dad would have spent together. A variety of video making apps offers quirky animations and fonts for such videos. If you want you can also add one line captions to each of these photos for refreshing the memories.

Dedicate an artwork or poem/song to your dad

As cliche as it may sound, one cannot deny that a dedicated piece of art brings a lot of joy to one’s heart. If you are comfortable with colours, choose to paint, if you are better off with words write a poem or a song for your dad. This heartfelt dedication will certainly make him feel very special.

Express gratitude for the things he has done

As children, one often forgets to thank their parents for all that they do for us. On the occasion of Father’s Day, you can actually let your daddy know how thankful you are for him. This can be done by either making a video, or writing it down on a paper or just sitting down with him for a chat expressing this raw feeling.

Spend quality time with him

For parents, children always remain kids and they always crave to spend more and more time with them. On Father’s Day, the biggest gift that you can give him is your time and attention. Take out a board game that you would play when you were a child, team it up with some good music in the background and enjoy playing the game with him. This nostalgic cum heartwarming gesture will truly make him feel special and loved.

Watch his favourite film or series with him

In our busy daily routine, we tend to miss out on small little things that matter. Like taking a walk in the park, or watching a movie together or maybe just having dinner at the same time, these small little things make for moments that eventually become memories for a lifetime. Now, since a lockdown is place, it’s best that one stays indoors, and what can be better than watching a film that your dad loves on his special day. To make it even more special you can get his favourite popcorn, which both of you can munch on while enjoying the film.