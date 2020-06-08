Father’s Day 2020: Best Father-Son Duos In Tinseltown

The entertainment world is full of talent, be it genre of television, film, or music. For some of them, performing runs in the family, siblings and children too, who follow the footsteps of their parents into the world of glitz and glamour. Many such connections have vowed audiences leaving marks that span multiple generations. In celebration of Father's Day coming up on June 21, we've rounded up the most popular and talented father-son duos out there.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys unparalleled recognition and Bollywood is yet to see a cinematic success like his. Big B was one of the firsts to explore untapped zones in cinema and has given some unforgettable performances to the world of movies. One of the few artists to have a global reach, Amitabh has some of the most coveted accolades to his credit. His son, Abhishek entered movies with Refugee and proved his mettle in Yuva and Guru. They have co-starred in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna but is most remembered for Paa for which they took on a role reversal.

Will and Jaden Smith

They are often cited as Hollywood’s golden father-and-son duo. Will and Jaden Smith have worked together in multiple films including the latter’s acting debut in The Pursuit of Happyness. They went on to co-star in The Karate Kid and After Earth. Just like his father, Smith Jr has showcased his talent as an actor, model, and rapper.

Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor

Late actor Rishi, born to Raj Kapoor known as the original showman of Bollywood, was often regarded as the first chocolate boy in Bollywood. Starting from Bobby, he had seamlessly moved into character roles that audiences saw in the last decade of his career. His son, Ranbir has made a huge impact in the last decade with his par excellence performances and is compared with some of the most talented performers in Hindi cinema. Rishi and Ranbir co-starred in the film, Besharam alongside Neetu Kapoor.

Kirk and Michael Douglas

This pair proves that the genes surely run in the family. Perhaps, currently the most respected father-son duo in Hollywood, these legends have a little comedy dynasty going on of their own. While dad Kirk has received three Oscar nominations and was esteemed with an honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, son Michael scooped an Oscar for his role in Wall Street. Like Father, Like Son!

These guys represent Hollywood with their highly intensive acting and are the most long-lasting duos on this list. Kirk and Michael starred together in It Runs in the Family (2003), alongside Cameron Douglas, also an actor.

Tom and Colin Hanks

Perhaps, the most popular father-son duos bestowed with supreme flair in comedy. Well, it comes with the name and Tom Hanks needs no introduction. The two-time Oscar winner is a master when it comes to comedy and drama and boasts a career with an envious filmography. Colin, who is a spitting image of young Tom, is known for his works in the film Orange County and the television series, Roswell.

The Hanks men came together in The Great Buck Howard where they played father and son on-screen.