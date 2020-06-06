Take the pledge to vote

Father's Day 2020: Date and Significance

The day was started by an American woman Sonora Smart Dodd. She and her five brothers were brought up by their father alone after their mother died.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
Father’s Day 2020: Date and Significance
The day was started by an American woman Sonora Smart Dodd. She and her five brothers were brought up by their father alone after their mother died.

Father’s Day presents us with the perfect opportunity to express our gratitude for the fathers and the father like figures in our lives. Fathers go through innumerable sacrifices to give the absolute best to their child. While some fathers interact freely with their children, others often fail to speak of their problems and worries with their family. Thus, for every kind of father, we should make father’s day 2020 special.

Father’s Day 2020: Date

Many countries celebrate the occasion on different days, while India celebrates it on the third Sunday of June every year. Other nations celebrating on the same day are Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Argentina, Greece, Mexico, Pakistan, Venezuela, Ireland, among others. This year, father’s day will be celebrated on June 21 (Sunday).

Father’s Day 2020: Significance

The day was started by an American woman Sonora Smart Dodd. She and her five brothers were brought up by their father alone after their mother died. Sonora was only 16 then. She deeply appreciated the effort her father put in for her and her siblings and wanted to extend this gratitude further.

In order to make her father feel special, she started celebrating father’s day on June 4, which was her father’s birthday. Later, it got pushed to June 19, which was a Sunday. President of the US in 1972, Nixon passed a bill officiating Father’s Day on every third Sunday of June.

