Father’s Day 2020: Make Your Dad Feel Special With These Gifts

The bond shared by a father with his children is incomparable. A special relationship that lasts a lifetime, fathers are one of our first teachers and critics as well. While our mothers may shower us with love and affection, it is usually our dad who teaches us how to survive in the big bad world. They will be the first ones to buy you your favourite toy, or get you your first bike. First started in America by Sonora Smart Dodd, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June since 1910.

The day is perfect for children to show appreciation for their fathers. There are a lot of things that you can do at home to make it special for your dad and show that you care.

Tea curation

Indian fathers usually love their morning tea time and are very clear about their tea choice. If your father happens to be a tea connoisseur then gift him a tea box containing unique tea flavours and a beautiful tea-pot set.

A Home Bar Kit

You could always buy him a home bar kit. He is sure to be in love with your gift. The kit will help him spend an evening of celebration with his friends and family and could be a nice conversation started when guests have come over.

Cook his favourite food

You could always make Father’s Day special for your dad by whipping up what he loves to eat the most. You could talk to your grandmother or your father’s friends in figuring out what it is that he loves having and the cook it for him.

Is your father a bookworm?

If your father loves reading books, you could gift him a hardback or even a Kindle. Figure out which genres he loves reading and gift him a book you think he will absolutely love. There are a number of e-readers available out there, buy him one which has a good collection and will be long lasting. He will surely be happy with your choice.

Homemade cake

Nothing marks an occasion better than cake. To celebrate Father’s Day make a homemade cake. If your father is a diabetic, you could always replace the sugar with artificial sweeteners. A homemade cake could be the best way to celebrate Father’s Day with the man and the entire family. The taste of the cake will fill his heart with love.