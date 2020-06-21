Father’s Day 2020: Messages, Wishes and Quotes to Make Your Dad Feel Special

Father's Day when we get an opportunity to demonstrate to our fathers how much they mean to us. People around the world celebrate the special father-child bond on this day.

Here are some greeting ideas you can pick up from which will brighten your dad's day. Make him feel special by sharing heartfelt messages that can help you express gratitude for everything he has done for you.

- Everything you’ve done makes me so proud to be in this family — I love you!

- Hope you know how much I’ll always love, respect, and appreciate you. I’ll never be too old to need you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day 2020

- Dads like you are rare — which makes me think about how lucky I am to have you in my life. Fathers Day 2020

- So much of who I am is because you made a brave and loving choice to be here for me. For all the wonderful things you do that I might forget to acknowledge, thank you.

- I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.

- To my cheerleader who always supported me, who always lend his hand like a friend! Happy Father’s Day to my man, my dad!

- You are not just my father, but my friend and mentor as well. Happy Father's Day!

- Thanks for giving me such a wonderful life and making it much better with your valuable guidance. Happy Father's Day 2020!

- Dad, when God made you a father, he knew that you would be an awesome one. Happy Father's Day!

- Dad, it will be really tough to pay you back for all that you have done for me, but I will try. Happy Father’s Day!