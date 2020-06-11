Father’s Day 2020: Songs Dedicated to Father-Child Bond

We celebrate Father’s Day with plenty of amazing gifts, meals, cards penned with heartfelt words, to express what father’s mean to us. But a celebration without music is incomplete. There are few tracks that beautifully portray the exquisite bond children share with their dads. On the occasion of Father’s Day, here’s a list of Bollywood songs on dads.

1. Papa Kehte Hain, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: Udit Narayan won Best male playback singer Filmfare Award in 1998 for this song. This song talks about how a father has dreams and aspirations for his son. Aamir Khan features in the song and brings out the son’s dilemma who is confused in his youth about his life. After more than two decades, this track has unmatchable lyrics and remains on top of the playlist.

2. Laadki, Angrezi Medium: This song in the voice of Rekha Bhardwaj has lyrics by Priya Saraiya. Laadki means daughter. The song is a tribute to father and daughter love. Just like the movie, where we experienced the heartfelt moments between father and daughter, this beautiful track delves deep into sentiments.

3. Papa ki pari hoon main, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: Kareena Kapoor sang this song for her onscreen father Pankaj Kapur. The girl confesses how she was, she is, and will forever remain daddy’s girl.

4. Papa Mere Papa, Main Aisa Hi Hoon: A little girl sings this emotional song for her autistic father, played by Ajay Devgn. She says even if the world denies, her father is the best in the world for her.

5. I Love You Daddy, Akele Hum Akele Tum: The song from Akele Hum Akele Tum is sung by real-life father-son duo Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan. This Father’s Day Anthem has adorably captured exchanges of endearment between Aamir Khan and his on-screen son.