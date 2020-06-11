Father’s Day 2020: These Dishes will Make the Day Even More Special

Third Sunday of June is special, as it is celebrated as Father's Day. The day celebrates the most important man in your life, your Father. Every year children put in the best of their efforts to make their father’s feel special and loved. However, this year some of our plans may not get executed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but there is no need to worry as there are ways in which you can still make the day beautiful for him.

There is nothing more fulfilling than making a good dish on a special occasion for a person you love so much. Here is look at a few dishes that you can make to bring a million dollar smile on your father’s face:

Sticky Toffee Pudding

If your dad is a dessert person, then this is the dish that you should make. Sticky Toffee Pudding is easy to make and has a very rich flavour to it. The steamed includes dates, a rich toffee sauce and custard or cream. For making this you will require:

• Brown sugar

• Brandy

• Heavy Cream

• Pitted dates

• Dark spiced rum

• Vanilla extract

• Flour

• Baking powder

• Ground cinnamon

• Salt

• Butter

• Eggs

Here are the steps you need to follow for making Sticky Toffee Pudding as per Food Network

Preheat your oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and butter the baking dish.

To make the pudding

Take a saucepan, mix dates, rum and three-fourth cup water.

Bring the liquid to boil, reduce to simmer and let it simmer for 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove the pan from the stove and add vanilla extract.

Let it cool, and then puree the dates with liquid in a food processor.

Next, sift flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt, together.

Use a handheld mixer to mix brown sugar and butter on medium-high speed. Beat till they are a homogeneous mixture.

Put eggs one at a time and mix well.

Gently mix flour mixture in thirds over a low speed and add date puree.

Put this batter in a buttered baking dish and bake for 35 minutes.

To make Toffee sauce: Mix butter, sugar, brandy and one fourth cup water in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a simmer, while stirring frequently. Cook till it thickens to a sauce consistency.

After the pudding is baked, ensure that you cool it for at least 10 minutes.

Then use a skewer to poke holes in it at about every inch. After it has cooled down, pour over half the toffee sauce over the cake and let it soak in for at least 20 minutes.

For plating it, put the remaining warm sauce on a plate, cut a neat slice of the pudding and place it over it.

To garnish you can add some whipped cream.

Cinnamon Rolls

This is an unprecedented comfort food bread, that your dad is bound to love. For making this you will require:

• Ready-made croissant dough

• Unsalted butter

• Cinnamon

• Soft light brown sugar

To prepare cinnamon rolls, follow these steps:

Preheat the oven to 180 degree Centigrade.

Put baking parchment on the dish.

Unroll croissant dough over butter surface, and cut it into three parts

Spread over a quarter of the butter.

Mix cinnamon and sugar in a bowl.

Using one square of dough at a time, sprinkle over the sugar cinnamon mix and roll up the dough.

When you have three rolls, cut each one in half and then each half into three.

Arrange the rolls in the baking dish in a circular manner and bake for 15 minutes

While the baking is in progress, heat remaining sugar mix with the remaining butter until it caramelises.

When the rolls are done, pour over the caramel.

Leave to cool a little, and then serve warm

Avocado on toast

If your father is a fitness freak then this will be no less than a treat for him. The best part of this dish is that it is easy, quick and nutritious.

To make it you will need

Avocado

Bread

Olive Oil

Himalayan Pink Salt

Oregano

Fresh Fruits

Here are the steps that need to be followed:

Mash a ripe avocado in a bowl till it is creamy and consistent.

Put a few drops or maybe a teaspoon of olive oil in and mix till it is a bit pasty.

Add pink salt, pinch of oregano, and give it a quick mix.

Spread this mix over a bread slice.

For plating it, put some freshly cut seasonal fruits on the side and the bread in the centre.

Lemon and Herb Roast Chicken

If he is a meat lover, then you know it has to be a chicken dish on his special day. The dish is time consuming but is totally worth the wait and the effort both.

You will need these ingredients to make Lemon and Herb Roast Chicken:

• Italian herb seasoning

• Salt

• Mustard powder

• Garlic salt

• Black Pepper

• One whole chicken

• Lemons

• Olive Oil

Follow these steps for making your drool worthy dish:

Preheat oven at 180 degree Centigrade

Mix all salts and seasonings.

Add lemon juice and olive oil the seasoning mix and stir well.

Next, put the whole chicken on your baking dish and coat it with the mixture nicely.

Whatever is left can be poured over it after the coating is done.

Bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes.

Serve it hot with some bread on the side.