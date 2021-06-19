Father’s Day 2021: 5 Easy Recipes to Make the Best Cake for Your Dad this Lockdown Father’s Day

With Father’s Day around the corner, baking some of his favourite cakes can be a sweet way to celebrate your dad. As several state governments are relaxing COVID-19 induced lockdown guidelines, eateries and restaurants have raised their shutters for orders. But this year, keeping in the mind the adverse times, baking cake at home is a great option. It will not only ensure safety but will also give you an opportunity to practice some baking at home.

Here are 5 easy recipes of cakes which you can try on this Father’s Day:

Fruit Cake

One of the easiest cakes to bake is the fruit cake, and you don’t even need an oven for this. First, keep a stand or a high plate inside the cooker, close the lid and keep it on a medium flame for 10 minutes. Till then, beat the curd well in a bowl and mix powdered sugar and refined oil in it. Prepare the mixture by adding flour, baking powder, and baking soda.

Mix it till the batter becomes soft and add tutti-frutti. Place the butter paper in the cake mold and pour the cake batter in it. Next, put it in the pre-hit cooker and remove the rubber and whistle from the lid. Once cake is baked, add white cream to it and garnish it with your favorite fruits.

Lemon Yogurt Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F or 180 degrees Celsius. Grease and flour the pan and keep it aside. Take a bowl and sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add another bowl to whisk together the yogurt, 1 cup sugar, 3 eggs, 2-teaspoon grated lemon zest, and ½ spoon vanilla extract. Mix them till you get a smooth consistency.

Mix the ingredients of both the bowls and using a spatula, pour the batter in the greased pan and bake for roughly 50 minutes. One the cake is ready and comes to room temperature, add glaze mix to it. Glaze will be prepared by mixing the sugar and the lemon juice nicely.

Eggless Cake

For vegetarians, we have got an easy and simple recipe to make an eggless cake. First, preheat the pressure cooker for 10 minutes. In a bowl, add 3 tablespoon butter and 200 gms condensed milk. Beat the mix for four minutes with an electric hand beater. Add 100 gms all-purpose flour (maida), 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 tablespoon vanilla essence, and 3 tablespoon milk.

Once again, beat the mixture nicely for the next 4 minutes. Use butter and maida to grease the cake tin and after pouring the batter, place it in the pressure cooker. Bake it for 20-30 minutes and allow it cool at room temperature.

Coffee Walnut Cake

The classic coffee walnut cake is simple, basic, and a popular choice. All you need to do is sift the flour and baking powder, and transfer the mixture into a bowl. Add salt, sugar, oil, water solution (1 tbsp coffee powder mixed with 3/4 cup hot water), and vanilla to the mixture.

Beat the mixture finely and add 3 eggs but break them one at a time. Keep beating the batter till it is smooth and add walnuts. Divide the batter into the tins (prepared by placing butter paper and dusted with sugar till well coated) and bake in a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes.

Cinnamon Roll Cake

Mash ¼ of a banana, 3 tbsp of oats flour, 1 tbsp of almond flour, 1/4 tsp of baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl. Now, add almond milk to it and whisk the ingredients to form a smooth batter. Transfer half the batter into a mug and sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top.

Now, pour the left batter on top and again sprinkle cinnamon sugar and pecans. Bake it for 1 and ½ minute in microwave. Pour some cookie butter on top and enjoy the delicious cake.

