Father’s Day 2021: Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Father’s Day with Your Dad

The first superhero, motivator, and supporter in any child’s life is his/her father. They are always considered to be strict, but beyond that strictness lie love, care, and concern. Though our love and respect need no particular day, Father’s Day is dedicated to thank them for all the hardships and struggles they endure throughout their lives. Across the globe, Father’s Day is celebrated most likely in the month of March, May, and June. This year, India will celebrate Father’s Day on June 20.

Bollywood has beautifully portrayed the relationship between a child and their father through various songs. And on this special day, we look back at the top 8 songs given by the industry which we will cherish forever.

Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat se Qayamat Tak): Originally released in 1988, this song has been remixed multiple times. From the movie Qayamat se Qayamat Tak till today, this song captures the first spot when it comes to Father’s day hits in Hindi. Sung by Udit Narayan, Papa Kehte Hain holds a special place in our hearts.

Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera (Boss): This is indeed an underrated song but is highly expressive and makes one emotional. The song was based on the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and his on-screen father, Mithun Chakraborty. The song, sung by Sonu Nigam and Meet Bros, talks about what all a father is and how much he means to his son.

Papa Jaldi Aa Jana (Taqdeer): No matter when you listen to this song, it will bring tears to your eyes. An old melody from 1967, it portrays the pain of children whose father lives away due to work. This song can be dedicated to fathers, who are on tours or spend maximum time away from their families.

Dilbaro (Raazi): This beautiful song by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, featuring Alia Bhatt and her on-screen father Rajit Kapur is the story of all daughters. The song portrays emotions shared between a father and his daughter when the girl is sent to her husband’s house after marriage. It’s a must add song in your Father’s Day playlist.

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re (Heyy Baby): Next in line is the heart-warming song from the movie Heyy Baby featuring Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and baby Juanna Sanghvi.

The song was sung by three fabulous singers of the industry — Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Shankar Mahadevan.

