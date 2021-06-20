Father’s Day 2021: From Masoom, Finding Nemo to Paa, 5 Movies that Celebrate the Father-Child Bond

Father’s Day lets us celebrate and cherish the man who not only helped create us but also guided us through thick and thin, to help us gather strength for this journey called life. Mentioned below are five films based on the beautiful bond between fathers and their children that one can watch on Father’s Day.

Masoom (1983)

In this adaptation of Eric Segal’s Man, Woman and Child, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur tells the story of DK, happily married man with two daughters, who learns that he sired a son, Rahul (Jugal Hansraj) out of wedlock.

The film also stars actress Shabana Azmi as DK’s wife Indu and Supriya Pathak as Rahul’s mother, who passes away, leaving DK to care for Rahul. The memorable song, Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi, picturised on the father and the son, is from this film.

Mrs Doubtfire (1993)

This classic American comedy-drama stars the late Robin Williams as a desperate father who dresses up as a female house help to be close to his children. They who were separated from him after a divorce with his wife (Sally Field). It inspired three remakes, the most famous of which is Kamal Haasan’s Chachi 420.

Finding Nemo (2003)

This heart-warming animated film directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich tells the story of a clownfish named Marlin (Albert Brooks) and his desperate search for his missing son, Nemo (Alexander Gould). The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Actor Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith played reel-life father and son duo in this biographical film about homeless salesman turned successful businessman and motivational speaker, Chris Gardner. The film is based on Gardner’s memoir and deals with his struggles to make a living while supporting his young son. Will received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Paa (2009)

This R. Balki film depicts the bond between a progeria-affected child named Auro, played by Amitabh Bachchan, and father, Amol, played by the actor’s son Abhishek Bachchan. The film deals with the terminally ill Auro’s efforts to reunite his father and mother (Vidya Balan).

