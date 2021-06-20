Happy Father’s Day 2021: Heartwarming Quotes, Messages and Images from Daughter for Daddy Dearest

A father is indeed the most important person of the family who makes all sorts of compromises to fulfil the needs of his family. Like a strong pillar, he supports everyone in achieving their dreams. A father’s love is not very evident as they are expected to play the role of a strict parent. But behind his anger and strict rules, lies the love, care, and concern for his family.

In India, Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year, the country will celebrate it on June 20. Father’s Day celebration emphasizes the paternal bond, the role of father figure in children’s lives, families, and society at large. Father and daughter relation is one of the most loving relations.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, we share with you some lovable quotes:

1. “My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” - Liza Minnelli

2. “Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” – Marinela Reka

3. “I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” – Hedy Lamarr

4. “Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug.” – Agatha Stephanie Lin

5. “Old as she was, she still missed her daddy sometimes.” – Gloria Naylor

6. “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy

7. “My dad always told me why do you want to fit into a glass slipper. Shatter it that’s somebody else’s slipper.” – Priyanka Chopra

8. “I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad.” – Lady Gaga

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here