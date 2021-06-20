Father’s Day 2021: Here’s How to Make Your Dad Feel Special during the COVID-19 Lockdown

From shaping our childhood to guiding us in our teenage years and beyond, fathers play multiple roles in the lives of their children. They are the yardstick with which we judge other men. They help create our values, inculcate discipline in us and provide us valuable support in our most precious moments. They perform thankless jobs to provide for us until we become self-sufficient. It seems appropriate then that children should return the good gesture.

This Father’s Day, the celebrations are bound at home, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic and is under lockdown in most of the states. Still you can make your daddy dearest feel special. We share some unique ways that youb can try.

Gesture of respect

Often in our busy lives, we forget to extend gestures of respect to our parents. Father’s day is the perfect occasion to touch their feet and make them feel special. Children can also give their fathers a warm hug, to remind them that they are loved and cherished.

Cook for your dad

There have been a few occasions when we’ve seen our fathers take delight in cooking or savouring certain sumptuous delicacies. Father’s Day would be extra special if you can surprise your dad by cooking his favourite meal.

A special photograph

Photographs represent transient moments frozen in time. You can gift a framed copy of a vintage photograph to your father. It can be a picture that features little you and your proud, beaming dad. This will bring forth many a happy tear from dear papa as the memories keep flooding back. Keep the tissues ready.

Handmade card

Nothing beats the charm and purity of a handcrafted gift. A hand-painted card will show your father that you took the extra effort to make the day special for him and didn’t just take the easy route out to make a statement.

Movie-night

Watch a classic black and white film with your father after a wholesome dinner. Listen to him as he relives his youthful days as a cinema lover and recalls his fondness for movie stars like Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Guru Dutt, Nutan, Sidney Poitier, Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn and the likes.

