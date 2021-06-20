Happy Father’s Day 2021: Images and Heartwarming Quotes to Share with Your Dad this Father’s Day

June 20, Sunday is celebrated as Father’s day to honour the invaluable contributions and love of dad and father figures. The day was first celebrated in the year 1909 in the United States of America (USA) when people decided to express gratitude to all the fathers on one day, just like they do for mothers.

Celebrate the day by sending the quotes dedicated to fathers to make the day more memorable:

“My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try’.” – Michael Jordan

“She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." – Harper Lee

“When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape." – Dave Attell

“My favorite thing about being a father is just seeing my kids grow and do some of the same things that I did when I was a kid, man.” – LeBron James

“To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter." – Euripides

“I’ve said it before, but it’s absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." – Liza Minnelli

“The greatest tribute a boy can give to his father is to say, ‘When I grow up, I want to be just like my dad’. " – Billy Graham

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years." – Mark Twain

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me." – Wade Boggs

“By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong." – Charles Wadsworth

