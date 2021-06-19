Father’s Day 2021: Make These Delicious Dishes at Home to Pamper Your Dad; Recipes Here

Surprise your father by serving delicious dishes to him on the occasion of Father’s Day. Here are some easy and fun recipes to create lasting memories with your dad. Take out your grill and heat up your oven to cook some exquisite delicacies from appetizers to desserts.

Sweet Potato Jalapeño Popper

Potato stuffed Jalapenos make a great finger-licking snack. Prepare a mixture of mashed sweet potatoes seasoned with spices. Spoon the mixture in the nicely scraped half-cut jalapenos and bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven at around 400 degrees F.

Lentil Nachos

Exotic lentil nachos make a quick and delicious snack. Make the tasty meal by serving the baked corn tortilla chips topped with a delectable mixture of boiled lentils seasoned with spices with a dash of potato cheese sauce, chopped onions, tomatoes, and boiled sweet corn.

Cake With Apples And Cherry Compote

This polenta cake naturally sweetened with apple sauce and maple syrup is moist and finger-linking good. Use oat flour to make it healthier. Whisk the apple sauce, the polenta, plant milk, maple syrup, vinegar, and vanilla together and let it rest for a while. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°F and line a 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

Add flour to the mixture of syrups. Arrange apple slices in rows or a spiral pattern in the cake pan and pour the batter spreading it evenly. Bake for about 1 hour and serve it warm with cherry compote.

Baked Yuca Fritters With Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Make delicious Yuca fritters to bring a smile to your dad’s face. Yuca, also called cassava root, cooks quickly and has a mild flavour. To get started with the preparation, boil cassava pieces until soft and mash to make a paste. Toss nicely chopped onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms, sweet pepper, jalapenos until golden brown on heat.

Add the cooked vegetables to the yuca paste and make round patties. Coat patties with bread crumbs; place on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes in preheated oven to 450°F.

Cherry Soft-Serve Ice Cream

Make refreshing soft-serve dessert for your dad and give him a pleasant surprise. To prepare the cool ice cream, blend the frozen banana pieces, cherries, and vanilla extract in a food processor. Pour the mixture into a bowl and let it refrigerate for some time. When little frozen, serve the dessert with almonds and other nuts. Don’t forget to add some chocolate chips too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here