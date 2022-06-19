Father’s Day 2022: From Mango Chat to Shahi Falooda, 5 Simple Recipes to Make Dad Feel Extra Special

FATHER’S DAY 2022: We celebrate Father’s Day to honour the men in our life. It is a day for youngsters to express gratitude to their dads and father figures. Father’s Day brings you the opportunity to return the love you receive every day. On this special occasion, gift your dad something which he would remember throughout his life. Here are some special and easy recipes you can surprise him with.

Mango Chaat

Mangoes can be used to produce a variety of delectable recipes like Mango Chaat. This delicious dish can be made in a matter of minutes and can be the perfect surprise for your dad on Father’s Day. Shahi Falooda

Falooda is a popular summer dessert and people of all ages love to eat it. It is made in different flavours, and is a very popular street food as well, especially, in north India. While it is easily available in restaurants, a homemade recipe will make your father happier. Cucumber Raita

Summer and curd go together, right? A bowlful of cool cucumber raita in your lunch or dinner can be refreshing and comforting. It is not only tasty and flavourful but also has several health advantages. Spicy Toast Sandwich

This spicy toast sandwich stands out for its enticing flavour and stuffing. It takes only 15 minutes to prepare this delicious Indian sandwich for breakfast, lunch, or a snack. If you are not an expert chef at home, this can be the perfect dish to make. Medu Vada

South Indian foods no longer cater to the taste buds of those in the country’s south, but to people all throughout the subcontinent. Idli, dosa, and sambar are popular street foods across the country. Medu Vada, a favourite of dads, provides tantalising taste and wholesome fillings.

