CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Agnipath#WeatherUpdates#Coronavirus
Home » News » Lifestyle » Father’s Day 2022: Handmade Greeting Card to Smartwatch, Gifts Ideas to Make Your Dad Feel Special
2-MIN READ

Father’s Day 2022: Handmade Greeting Card to Smartwatch, Gifts Ideas to Make Your Dad Feel Special

Father's Day 2022: Greeting cards and some thoughtful gifts are an amazing way to convey our love for him. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Father's Day 2022: Greeting cards and some thoughtful gifts are an amazing way to convey our love for him. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Father's Day 2022: This special day gives us the best opportunity to make our fathers realise their importance in our lives after everything they have done for us

Lifestyle Desk

FATHER’S DAY 2022: Celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June, Father’s Day is the best time to express your love and appreciate your dad’s sacrifices. This year, the whole world will be celebrating Father’s Day on June 19. This special day gives us the best opportunity to make our fathers realise their importance in our lives after everything they have done for us.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Dad Dear

Sometimes, we might lack words to express our love, but it shouldn’t mean that we skip it. Greeting cards and some thoughtful gifts are an amazing way to convey our love for him. Here are a few ideas that can help you make the day special for him:

Handmade greeting card

father's day card
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

While it is easier to purchase a card and gift him, something that has been made personally will hold immense importance. Making a handmade card for your father will preciously convey your heart and soul through it. If you are unable to express your love for him verbally, worry not, you can always pen your feelings on a simple card. This will surely make him feel special and is also budget-friendly.

Cook him his favourite meal

Father's Day
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Most of the time in our daily lives we are so busy that we don’t even get time to talk or spend some quality time with our father. While the day is all about making him feel special, you can home cook his favourite meal and plan a proper dinner night with his favourite songs.

Smartwatch

Smartwatches are no longer the scarce accessory you will find on people’s wrist. While they started off as an accessory that had a very niche user base, now smartwatches have established themselves. So much so that the Apple Watch is often the most sold watch (not just smartwatch) in the world at this moment. Yes, smartwatches are common now. Given that they do much more than our standard watches, smartwatches are gradually gaining more and more takers as technology advances. While people might think that they have to spend Apple Watch-level money in order to get a decent smartwatch, it is not true. There are plenty of great options within the budget of Rs 10,000 in the Indian market. Today, we have listed out some for you. Let’s take a look:
(Representative image)

If you are good on a budget, then you can give him a smartwatch, which comes with amazing features. Smartwatches also keep a track of fitness and health, revealing that feature to your father, will honestly exhibit how much you care for him.

Customised gifts

father's day
(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Currently, we are surrounded by innumerable gift ideas, but you can make it less mundane and add a personal touch to it by getting it customized. Whatever you buy, you can get it customised either with a picture of your father or engrave it with a meaningful message for him. For instance, getting a picture on a mug or carving the back of a watch with a special message.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags
first published:June 18, 2022, 08:05 IST