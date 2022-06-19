Father's Day 2022: Heartwarming Quotes Every Daughter Should Share with her Dad

FATHER’S DAY 2022: As the saying goes, a father is closer to his daughter than his son. While boys are attached to their mothers, girls are believed to be daddy’s little princess. No matter how old they grow, they’ll still be the most special person in their father’s life. A father-daughter bond is something which is hard to describe in words. If you too are your dad’s most adored child, then share these Father’s Day quotes with him to make his day even more special.

1. “Dear Daddy, no matter where I go in life, you’ll always be my number one man.” – Anonymous

2. “You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. She looks up to you. You’re her oracle. You’re her hero. And then the day comes when she gets her first permanent wave and goes to her first real party, and from that day on, you’re in a constant state of panic.” – Stanley T. Banks

3. “Being a daddy’s girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life.” – Marinela Reka

4. “On this special day, I want to thank you, Dad, for being the best father in the world, for supporting me always and making me realize my strengths”-Anonymous

5. “A girl’s father is the first man in her life, and probably the most influential.” – David Jeremiah

6. “I’ve said it before, but it’s absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” – Liza Minnelli

7. “It’s only when you grow up and step back from him — or leave him for your own home — it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.” – Margaret Truman

8. “My father taught me not to overthink things, that nothing will ever be perfect, so just keep moving and do your best.” – Scott Eastwood

These special quotes will express how much you love and appreciate your dads. Share these with your fathers and make their day unforgettable.

