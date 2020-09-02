Fatima Sana Shaikh Makes Directorial Debut with Vishal Bhardwaj Song Video
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently made her directorial debut with a music video of Vishal Bharadwaj's song Palkein Kholo, inspired by a poem of celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr.
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently made her directorial debut with a music video of Vishal Bharadwaj's song Palkein Kholo, inspired by a poem of celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr.
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh makes her directorial debut with the music video of a new song that has been sung and composed by composer-filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. She says Bhardwaj gave her full freedom while calling the shots.
Besides directing, Fatima also stars in the video of the song, titled Palkein Kholo and inspired by a poem of celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr.
"The song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. I've been pestering Vishal sir to make a film with me and when he made this offer, I jumped at it," Fatima said.
The actress shared that Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to.
"Vishal sir asked me for my inputs, and then gave me freedom to shoot the music video the way I wanted," she noted.
The actress shot the video on the road and inside a house, with her brother as her crew. The song also features her dog Bijli.
"Even Bijli makes an appearance in the song. She's lucky to debut in a Vishal Bharadwaj music video! Even if she steals the limelight, I would be a proud mother," joked Fatima.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Ban after Fresh Indo-China Tension Brings Out Desi Parent Memes on Twitter
- 'Take One for Team': What Donald Trump Told Sarah Sanders When Kim Jong Un Winked at Her
- East Bengal Find Investor in Shree Cement with Aim to Enter ISL 2020-21
- Karan Johar Gets Brutally Trolled (As Always) Over New Book Inspired by His Twins Yash and Roohi
- India Has Now Banned 224 Chinese Apps In Three Crackdowns As Attention Is On Aatmanirbhar Bharat