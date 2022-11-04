Fatty Liver Disease: Foods To Eat And Avoid For A Healthy Liver Diet

Fatty liver disease is a medical condition caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. There are two kinds of fatty liver disease; alcohol-induced and nonalcoholic. Nonalcoholic fatty liver or steatohepatitis is a more severe form that can progress to more serious conditions like cirrhosis and liver cancer and it is the most common liver disease in children. Regardless of the type, the best treatment is a change in lifestyle, which includes losing weight, avoiding alcohol, and eating a fat-free diet to reverse the liver condition.

Listed below are some of the foods that you should eat and foods you should avoid for a healthy liver diet:

Foods to eat that help you fight against fatty liver disease

Cruciferous vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and mustard greens, are beneficial to the liver. They are high in fibre, which benefits liver health. Furthermore, they contain antioxidants and phytochemicals that may aid in the prevention of liver cancer.

Fatty fish

Oily or fatty fish, such as salmon and trout, are high in omega-3 fat. NAFLD is linked to diets that are too high in omega-6 fats and too low in omega-3 fats, so eating more oily fish can help balance this out. Omega-3 fatty acids may help to slow the progression of NAFLD.

Coffee

Coffee is good for your liver, but it works best when you don’t add too much sugar because too much sugar is bad for your liver. Coffee has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and it appears that both decaf and caffeinated coffee are beneficial. Diterpenes in coffee have been shown in studies to aid in detoxification, which can be beneficial for people with liver fibrosis and cirrhosis.

Nuts

Nuts are a good addition to your diet because they contain a lot of healthy unsaturated fats. A study discovered that incorporating 28 grams of walnuts into a daily Mediterranean diet may lower your risk of developing NAFLD.

Foods to avoid

Alcohol

The liver is the prime location of the metabolisation of ingested alcohol but excess consumption can lead to AFLD and exacerbate NAFLD. This is why alcohol is a major contributor to fatty liver disease and other liver diseases. Excessive drinking will simply cause more liver damage. It is acceptable for those with NAFLD to consume alcohol on occasion, such as a glass of wine.

Sugar

Try to avoid food high in excess sugar content like candy, cookies, sodas, and fruit juices. High blood sugar levels increase the amount of fat that accumulates in the liver.

Added salt

Excessive salt consumption can increase the risk of NAFLD. It is advised to limit sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams per day. High blood pressure patients should limit their salt intake to no more than 1,500 mg per day.

White bread, rice, and pasta

Food items made with white flour can raise your blood sugar more than whole grains because of the lack of fibre in them.

