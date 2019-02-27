English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FDCI Forging Ahead to Take Fashion on 'Greener Path': Sunil Sethi
FDCI is forging ahead to take fashion on a greener path with a generation of new-age eco-warriors starting with Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) autumn-winter 2019 slated from March 13 to 17.
Alia Bhatt was clicked with Sunil Sethi at the the International Film Festival of India in Goa. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is set to take fashion on a greener path by getting on board Aditya Birla Group's LIVA as an associate sponsor of the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) autumn-winter 2019.
"FDCI is forging ahead to take fashion on a greener path with a generation of new-age eco-warriors. We believe, sustainability and conscious consumption is the need of the hour," FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement.
For Rajeev Gopal, Global Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Birla Cellulose, sustainability is a continuous journey towards the well-being of all stakeholders and conserving nature.
"We have taken this step of associating with FDCI to support responsible fashion across the value chain," Gopal added.
LMIFW is slated from March 13 to 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
"FDCI is forging ahead to take fashion on a greener path with a generation of new-age eco-warriors. We believe, sustainability and conscious consumption is the need of the hour," FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement.
For Rajeev Gopal, Global Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Birla Cellulose, sustainability is a continuous journey towards the well-being of all stakeholders and conserving nature.
"We have taken this step of associating with FDCI to support responsible fashion across the value chain," Gopal added.
LMIFW is slated from March 13 to 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
- Priyanka Chopra is Back to India with Her 'Best Travel Buddy Ever' Nick Jonas, See Pic
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results