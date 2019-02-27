LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
FDCI Forging Ahead to Take Fashion on 'Greener Path': Sunil Sethi

FDCI is forging ahead to take fashion on a greener path with a generation of new-age eco-warriors starting with Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) autumn-winter 2019 slated from March 13 to 17.

IANS

Updated:February 27, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Alia Bhatt was clicked with Sunil Sethi at the the International Film Festival of India in Goa. (Image: Yogen Shah)
The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is set to take fashion on a greener path by getting on board Aditya Birla Group's LIVA as an associate sponsor of the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) autumn-winter 2019.

"FDCI is forging ahead to take fashion on a greener path with a generation of new-age eco-warriors. We believe, sustainability and conscious consumption is the need of the hour," FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

For Rajeev Gopal, Global Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Birla Cellulose, sustainability is a continuous journey towards the well-being of all stakeholders and conserving nature.

"We have taken this step of associating with FDCI to support responsible fashion across the value chain," Gopal added.

LMIFW is slated from March 13 to 17 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
