FDCI India Couture Week 2022: 5 JJ Valaya Jackets to Dazzle in this Wedding Season

JJ Valaya’s FDCI India Couture Week 2022 showcase celebrated 30 years of the czar of couture’s glorious journey. This year’s show picked up subtle nuances from his past collections and manifested them into the new couture collection, Alma.

Amidst all the luxurious and free-flowing silhouettes, the runway came alive with the brand’s signature Alika jackets. Rich in Indian craftsmanship with artistic motifs and textures, each jacket exuded grace, elegance with a hint of art nouveau.

Designed in luxurious fabrics adorned with state-of-the-art embellishments, the jackets will up your style quotient at any festive occasion. Pair it with lehengas or sarees, the jackets will make an ever-lasting statement this wedding season.

THE CHARISMATIC CHEVRON

You can never go wrong with black and white. This signature chevron jacket is a must have this festive season. Wear it with a matching chevron saree in dupion silk or adorn it with a classic pair of denim jeans, the chevron jacket is here to stay. It features JJ Valaya’s signature shifting leaves chevron embroidered using the brand’s Emrooz embroidery technique where he combines various materials to create a cohesive rich encrusted look.

DRIVE AWAY THE BLUES

This midnight blue dupion silk embroidered jacket consists of ancient embroidery technique using aged metallics such as moquaish, Kasab, dabka and kora. Pair it with a matching lehenga or an anarkali. Highlighted subtly with smoked topaz crystals, this jacket will definitely drive the blues away.

SMOOTH LIKE VELVET

Get your hands on this fine silk velvet in black jacket with detailed hand embroidery using silk threads, beads, crystals, and antique gold metals. The intricate embroidery enhances the floral and fauna motifs created in pastel hues and highlights the thread work making it look like royalty.

CHIC TONES

This jacket features fully embroidered jamawar inspired thread work in soft tones and accents featuring aged metal and fine crystals. A perfect fit for a day wedding function, you can wear it over an ensemble in earthy tones.

ART IS WHERE THE HEART IS

This silk jacket in black velvet is embroidered in Art Deco motifs using fine cut bugle beads and cutdana. Wear it over a lehenga set or with a sari, this jacket is the perfect choice to make a statement for an evening function.

