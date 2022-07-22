FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Tarun Tahiliani to pay tribute to Indian Craftsmanship with a Grand Opening Showcase

Tarun Tahiliani’s over two-decade long journey in the world of fashion has always celebrated Indian craftsmanship with pride. Couture infused with age-old craft techniques and coupled with the latest technology, comes alive this year as Tarun perfectly captures the beauty of India and its crafts in his bespoke collection ‘The Painterly Dream’.

Ahead of his grand opening showcase at FDCI India Couture Week 2022, the couturier talks about paying tribute to the incredible legacy of our Indian craft heritage and why Indian weddings are the main place for couture.

This collection essays traditions in Tarun’s inimitable style and it’s his aesthetics that set him apart from the rest. “I prefer clothes to be practical. I want to see women look radiant and beautiful. I think a designer has failed if someone has to run off to take their clothes off at 11 pm because they can’t bear the weight.”

Tarun believes that creating exquisite clothes that feel like skin are part of sustainable fashion because then one will wear them again and again, value them, and pass them on. “I think because we understand the luxury and the technique, we absolutely adore the idea of being comfortable using these ensembles again in different ways. I think it’s very important and that’s what our couture brings to the table,” adds Tarun.

The stillness of the pandemic gave Tarun and the studio time to revisit what they do best, and think about how to technically, movement wise and flow wise, make it experiential rather than just dazzling discomfort, as many evening and bridal Indian brands have reached.

Given that couture in India is always associated with bridal wear, when asked Tarun if India has moved beyond it, he says, “India has moved beyond bridal wear, but the fact of the matter is that in India, the main place for couture is during weddings. Indian weddings have black tie or white tie, sangeet, cocktail, reception, all these things don’t exist for the normal social calendar. So, I don’t think anyone should have a problem with it.”

Targeted at global Indians who care for the comfort, fit, motion and ease of the garments, this collection is Tarun’s expression of creating something that’s timeless in sensibility, global in appeal, and rooted in craft.

The runway will showcase an array of playful multicoloured lehengas, to long jackets over lehengas, and red sindoori sarees to well-tailored menswear. So, catch all the action on July 22 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, at 8:30 pm.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here 7