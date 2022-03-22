FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday is Back as Showstopper at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale

It was in 2021, when actress Ananya Panday sashayed the ramp with confidence and flair at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale in Mumbai. This year the Gehraiyaan’s star and Lakmé Brand Ambassador will play muse to internationally acclaimed, Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The celebrated designers will present a futuristic and flamboyant collection ‘Earthbound’, which will be accentuated by the soon-to-be launched Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Range.

Elated to back after making her debut at the finale last year, Ananya Panday says, “My association with Lakmé will always be special to me. I had an incredible experience last season when I made my debut at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale.”

Calling her association with Lakme special, Panday further shares that she is looking forward to wearing Falguni Shane Peacock at the finale. “This year I look forward to wearing one of Falguni Shane Peacock’s spectacular pieces and being a part of the futuristic world of exploration that they have envisioned with their designs and the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye collection. I am also super excited to unveil my makeup look to everyone, especially the splash of colour, matte and metallic finish in unmissable shades,” adds Panday.

Advertisement

A homage to the Earth, the collection will be a celebration of having the luxury to wear the glamorous wave of maximal fashion that appears straight from the ’80s. “Presenting a collection at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week finale is a special experience, even as we are excited to be back in this year’s physical set up. Bringing our creative vision to life to present a futuristic collection, inspired by the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Collection, we hope to bring forth a showcase that had us once again experimenting beyond the traditional,” say Falguni Shane Peacock.

The designer duo look forward to audiences witnessing their ‘Earthbound’ collection in its fullest and brightest form, as they #ExploreMore. On having Ananya Panday walk in their creations, Falguni Shane Peacock says, “We couldn’t have asked for a better showstopper than Ananya. She truly personifies the spirit of new age, cutting edge fashion and we are looking forward to unveiling her showstopping look.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.