FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Bold, Colourful and Diverse Designs Made A Grand Statement on the runway

Kickstarting the weekend with fashion forward styles, the showcases at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 were bold, colourful, and made every show a memorable one.

From sporty, street smart silhouettes to gender fluid and unisex creations, there was something colourful, something versatile for everyone. Here’s a look at some of the fashion designers who made an impact with their creations on the runway.

ANANYA MODI JAIN

The designer, known for her easy silhouettes and unconventional aesthetic, celebrated NBA 75 with her sporty, street-smart line that reflected a fresh twist on the classics. The collection took inspiration from the basketball court’s floor plan along with the iconic New York skyline, the NBA logo, and many other iconic teams. Her line stayed true to her ‘form-and-function’ philosophy, featuring unisex all-weather reversible garments including joggers, skirts, bralettes, sweatshirts, and hoodies. The easy and versatile silhouettes, humorous graphics, digital prints, and patchwork.

RAHUL DASGUPTA

Advertisement

Label Rahul Dasgupta’s collection Shetu which means ‘The Bridge’ in Bengali. Rahul who drew inspiration from his previous collection, the sea to the sky, featured subtexts that spoke about gender fluidity, inclusivity and being a misfit in the society. The highlight of the collection was the unconventional drapes that stood out on the runway. For example, the sari draped like a lungi and worn with a jacket looked fierce yet chic on the model.

ESHAA AMIIN

A colour riot of sorts, Eshaa Amiin’s collection Deconstructed Geometry played around with quirky textures, applique, and denim. The trendy long coats paired with shorts, puffed sleeved choli with denim joggers made a colourful statement on the runway. The matching colourful turbans added a fresh touch to the collection.

RANNA GILL

Bringing a vibrant flavour of Morocco and the Marrakesh glamorous spice markets to the forefront, Ranna showcased effortless resort wear. Her Casablanca Calling collection featured fun, easy silhouettes accentuated with giant bows, puff sleeves etc. The versatile designs were complemented with playful modern prints and created in jewel tones. From jumpsuits, relaxed pants to bustiers and skirts, this ideal holiday wear came in myriad shades of deep red, ochre, tangerine, marigold, charcoal, and neutral black.

PUNIT BALANA

Neutral shades, henna and earthy tones played the perfect canvas for intricate thread and mirror work in Punit Balana’s collection Titled Lakshmi, the collection merged Punti’s love for all things Rajasthan and layered his artistic expression with fusion silhouettes. Fluid skirts with side pockets, printed corset cholis, slinky dresses and string cholis added that extra oomph to the collection. Also, the cut away shoulders enhanced the tiny, cropped blouses that were elegant additions to the six-yard wonder – the sari. The inclusion of metallic bralettes and stylish peplum jackets further upped the style quotient making it a memorable line.

SUNEET VARMA

Glamorous, sexy, and chic describes Suneet Varma’s collection best. Titled ‘The Eternal Lightness of Being’, Suneet collaborated with footwear brand Bata to create his first ready to wear collection. Tasselled short dresses, trousers, colour-on-colour sequin, and thread embroidery on long evening dresses sparkled on the runway as models strutted in style. The origami-inspired rope embroidery on jackets was the highlight of the collection. The collection celebrated living in the moment through Suneet’s young and elegant designs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.