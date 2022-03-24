FDCI x LAKME FASHION WEEK 2022: Celebrate Sustainable Fashion on DAY 2

If unique styles and classics took over Day 1, Day 2 promises to keep it green and eco-friendly! Sustainable Fashion Day, which is back with an array of interesting showcases, will feature renowned designers including Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rina Dhaka, Khanijo, Payal Pratap and Anju Modi among others.

Sustainability on the runway is definitely a trend worth following! So, if you love to keep it sustainable, head to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi to celebrate responsible fashion on March 24th, 2022.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for Sustainable Fashion Day!

11:00 AM: R|ELANTM PRESENTS CIRCULAR DESIGN CHALLENGE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FDCI X LAKME FASHION WEEK & UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME (UNEP)

The fourth edition of Circular Design Challenge (CDC) the platform transcended borders to encourage international nominations in partnership with British Council & Studio MM04 for UK and Germany respectively. The finalists – CHAMAR by Sudheer Rajbhar, Humanity Centred Designs by Vishal Tolambia, Pieux by Pratyush Kumar, Sanah Sharma by Sanah Sharma, SATAT by Radhika Malhotra and Thaely by Ashay Bhave will be expected to present a pitch to the jury live on Sustainable Fashion.

1:30 PM: DIKSHA KHANNA | PRAMAA BY PRATIMA PANDEY

Diksha Khanna’s trans-seasonal, fluid Womenswear line is inspired from the barren lands of Ladakh. She goes back to the roots to explore eco-printing, to extract the natural beauty of plants & foliage.

Pratima Pandey takes inspiration from the eternally beautiful Paro – Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s protagonist from his classic novel Devdas (1917), reinventing her demeanour & discovering her fiery side.

3:30 PM: ADIDAS ORIGINALS X ANTAR-AGNI | KHANIJO

Adidas Originals will preview its upcoming eco-conscious footwear collection in a power-packed showcase with new-age designer labels - Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey and Khanijo by Gaurav Khanijo.

4:30 PM: RISE WORLDWIDE X FASHION FOR GOOD present INNOVATION FOR CIRCULARITY

DIVYAM MEHTA | KA-SHA | NITIN BAL CHAUHAN

RISE Worldwide & Fashion For Good join hands to catalyse collaborations between supply chain disruptors and designers to present collections that spotlight Innovations for Circular fashion. Designers Divyam Mehta, Karishma Shahani Khan & Nitin Bal Chauhan have developed collections for the showcase.

5:30 PM: VAISHALI S COUTURE

Vaishali S will be showcasing her collection “Fil Rouge". Inspired by different weaves from India, the silhouettes mostly speak through layers and mixes of drapes and construction.

7:00 PM: BEMBERG™ presents PAYAL PRATAP

Bemberg™ has collaborated with Designer Payal Pratap, who will be using the environmentally friendly and biodegradable material in her collection. Her collection oozes simplicity, elegance, and timelessness with Bemberg™, elevating the sophistication bar.

This unique showcase will bring together age-old crafts and contemporary sustainable materials.

8:00 PM: FDCI X KHADI PRESENTATION BY MOSSI &

ABHISHEK GUPTA | ANAVILA | ANJU MODI | CHARU PARASHAR | RINA DHAKA

Bringing the beauty and glory of India’s Fabric of Freedom to centre stage, Khadi India / Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will be showcasing a Khadi Presentation curated by FDCI. The show, divided into two segments, will first feature ensembles by French designer Mossi Traoré and the second segment will include collections by India’s top designers including Abhishek Gupta Benares, Anavila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka.

9:00 PM: R|ELAN™ X SATYA PAUL BY RAJESH PRATAP SINGH:

Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh will celebrate this innovation with the eco-friendly, sustainable fabric R|Elan™ GreenGold, one of the greenest fabrics made from 100% post-consumer used PET bottles deploying efficient and certified manufacturing practices. The collection, titled ‘New Order’ is set to remind us about the power of art, the desire to return to nature and to be free.

