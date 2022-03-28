FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Falguni Shane Peacock revisit signature styles with a futuristic and flamboyant twist on the Runway

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder and while exploring this thought Falguni and Shane Peacock envisioned Earthbound. Bringing the fashion and beauty worlds together in the collection, Falguni Shane Peacock’s showcase was an exciting comeback of their signature styles with a futuristic twist.

Inspired by the Lakme Absolute Explore Eye Collection, the designer duo created a line of futuristic and flamboyant designs for the new-age woman. As creative individuals who love experimenting with their designs and themes, Earthbound is a homage to earth and celebrates the luxury to wear the glamorous wave of maximal fashion that appears straight from the ’80s.

Speaking about the collection, Falguni says, “Bold shoulders, futuristic detailing, and bright colours have always been our brand’s signature styles and revisiting it with Earthbound is a futuristic take and a comeback too in a way!”

Shane says, “Somewhere down the line we always leave our collection ending and then pick it up from where we left. You can say it has always been a part of our DNA to add a little futuristic element to our collection. As a person and designer for the brand, we have always been intrigued by space, planets, galaxies, and stranger things.”

Unconventional futuristic outfits and statement styles made its way on the runway at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. Speaking about the collaboration, the designer duo says, “It was a great collaboration to showcase the fashion and beauty worlds together. Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Collection fits perfectly in the collection as most of the colours in the eye range are similar to the hues in the collection. We also took inspiration from some of the colours from the eye pencils.”

For Falguni and Shane Peacock, the runway has always been a designer’s creative playground and hence they were excited when they got to know that the it was going to be a physical fashion week. “The collection Earthbound is basically a celebration of humans returning to earth, i.e. coming out of the pandemic. The runway has always been a designer’s creative playground. This is something we really missed in the past two years during the lockdown. Coming back to the runway is a celebration of fashion, the excitement and feel for a designer. This collection is also a celebration of passion on earth,” add the designer duo.

