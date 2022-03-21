FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Here’s What To Expect This Season

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is back this year with a season-fluid edition! The powerhouse of fashion and beauty will be taking over the capital in style for the very first time. To be held from March 23rd to March 27th at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, the showcases will feature a plethora of fashion, innovation, and sustainability.

Brace yourself and get ready to ride the fashion and style rollercoaster with an array of eclectic showcases, which will be presented at two show areas – Runway and Atelier. From iconic fashion designers from India to incredible collaborations and responsible fashion presented on the runway, here’s what you can expect from #5DaysofFashion this season.

March 22:

After garnering love for his digital showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week, ace fashion designer Rahul Mishra will present a grand showcase for the Opening Show at the Italian Embassy. In a recent interview with News18, Rahul mentioned how he missed doing live shows and how digital can never replace a physical showcase. Speaking about the showcase, Rahul says, “It is an immense pleasure to be able to showcase at the Embassy of Italy, with a collection that emerges out of my love for nature.”

March 23:

Day 1 is a celebration of myriad crafts and tales featuring collections put together by young aspiring designers such as Alpona Designs and Shriya Khanna for INIFD GenNext and Launchpad. Followed by showcases presented by exceptional designers/brands including realme x Shantnu and Nikhil, Lakme Lumi Cream x Alpana Neeraj, Lakme Salon x Varun Bahl Couture, and Samant Chauhan. You can also be part of an insightful conversation around environment and fashion at Pioneering Eco-couture with Tencel Luxe, JJ Valaya and PETA India.

Closing Show on Day 1: TENCEL™ LUXE x JJ Valaya

March 24

Key showcases on Sustainable Fashion Day include Bemberg™ x Payal Pratap; Vaishali S Couture, Adidas Originals x Antar-Agni and Khanijo, FDCI Khadi Show comprising French-Malian designer, Mossi Traoré and leading Indian designers Abhishek Gupta Benares, Anavila, Anju Modi, Charu Parashar and Rina Dhaka.

Day 2 will also present RISE Worldwide x Fashion For Good: Innovation for Circularity featuring collections by Nitin Bal Chauhan, Divyam Mehta, and Ka-Sha. This season will see the return of the coveted Circular Design Challenge – an initiative of R|Elan™ in partnership with FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week and UN in India & United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Closing Show on Day 2: R|Elan™ x Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh

March 25

Day 3 will be an interesting palette of colours, textures, and all things fabulous. Watch out for showcases including Jajaabor, Aisha Rao, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Kaveri, Rajdeep Ranawat, FDCI Showcase: Ashish N Soni.

Closing Show on Day 3: Manish Malhotra “DIFFUSE”

March 26

In continuation with the collaboration with NBA (National Basketball Association), the winning designer Ananya Modi Jain, will be showcasing her NBA 75 collection. Day 3 also has an interesting set of showcases including Eshaa Amin, Nirmooha, Punit Balana, Ranna Gill, Pankaj & Nidhi, Bata x Suneet Varma and John Jacobs x Shivan & Narresh.

Closing Show on Day 4: NEXA x Tarun Tahiliani

March 27

They say all’s well that ends well! Come Sunday and let the runway surprise you with aLL – The Plus Size Store as it returns to the platform to host a plus size show. Also, do check out some interesting showcases by 6 Degree, Abhishek Sharma, FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut and Siddartha Tytler.

Closing Show on Day 5: Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale

