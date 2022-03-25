FDCI x LAKME FASHION WEEK 2022: Manish Malhotra, Ashish N Soni and Rimzim Dadu to showcase on DAY 3

All set to take over the runway in style, Day 3 showcases will be an amalgamation of storytelling, textiles, and celebration. With Manish Malhotra premiering his bridge line Diffuse, Ashish N Soni completing 30 years in fashion and an exciting line-up featuring noted designers such as Jajabor, Rimzim Dadu, and Aisha Rao among others, FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 is ready to get this party started!

Here’s what to look out for on Day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

12:00 PM: SWATI KAPOOR | JAJAABOR | KINIHO

Swati Kapoor’s collection The Rise is inspired by a hand painted silk scroll inscription and Poem named – Auspicious Cranes by Emperor Huizong of the Northern Song Dynasty.

Jajaabor through his line WAH USTA, WAH aims to share the story of the last of Usta brothers and their exquisite art form.

Kiniho’s collection is inspired by a Khasi folktale of Sier Lapalang with garments bringing forth this folktale on Eri silk fabric.

12:00 PM: AISHA RAO | NIKITA MHAISALKAR

Aisha Rao’s collection is a transcendental escape to an earth-friendly dreamland imagined with fantastical prints, textures & mood-boosting colours.

Nikita Mhaisalkar: Inspired by the rustic authentic textile crafts from North America, the collection Terra Tales revisits the graphical opulence of the Navajo tribe.

2:30 PM: KAVERI | RAJDEEP RANAWAT

Kaveri Lalchand’s collection, Photographs & Memories features a heavy use of cyanotype printing and also includes crochet laces and floral motifs.

Rajdeep Ranawat presents Orient Express where multicoloured prints, fabrics, bizarre silks, and ingenious embroideries come together.

3:30 PM: AARTIVIJAY GUPTA | SIDDHARTHA BANSAL

Aartivijay Gupta’s line features an unusual juxtaposition of distinct prints accentuated with intricate metallic details.

Siddhartha Bansal’s collection, Blooming Tales is a dreamy collection and takes you on a journey of blooming flowers and dancing paisley.

4:30 PM: NEXA PRESENTS THE SPOTLIGHT FEATURING TWO POINT TWO

The collection is made with sustainable organic textiles developed from fibres of rose petals, orange, lotus, and organic cotton. The details and silhouettes of this collection reflect an amalgamation of our urge to travel, and the time spent at home.

5:30 PM: BOAT X HUEM

Celebrating 10 years of HUEMN, the collection features hand-drawn prints, powerful statement pieces, inclusive fits, and meticulously handcrafted textures that the brand is known for.

7:00 PM: FDCI SHOWCASE: ASHISH SONI

Completing 30 years in the fashion industry, Ashish N Soni, as part of the FDCI showcase, will present a seasonless collection. The collection titled ‘Change Has Different Faces’ aims to resharpen the brand’s edge through a new approach towards the designer’s sensual, relaxed yet tailored aesthetics.

8:00 PM: NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL PRESENTS RIMZIM DADU

Natural Diamond Council presents A Sea of Million Stories by Rimzim Dadu, a collection that takes inspiration from natural elements such as the ripples and waves in the sea, the texture of a riverbed, the tropics, and the ever-changing skies.

9:30 PM: MANISH MALHOTRA DIFFUSE

With a new, conscious-priced line, Manish Malhotra introduces ‘DIFFUSE’ to welcome an already-existing audience into the fold. The patterns and colours run high on the spirit of summer, yet seasons out all year round, and the formal silhouettes join forces with youth-centric celebrations.

