FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Shantnu & Nikhil, JJ Valaya, OutHouse Set a Vibrant and Experimental Tone on Day 1

With the mood palette on point, the fashion and beauty showcases set a vibrant and experimental tone on Day 1 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The season fluid showcases featured an array of ensembles which were not only texture driven but also told a story through each motif, colour and silhouette when presented on the runway.

The showcases transitioned from vibrant colours palettes to darker monochromatic tones throughout the day. While some shows featured Bohemian prints, conscious luxury, fun accessories and flower power, there were some eclectic presentations featuring 3D geometry detailing, avant-garde designs, and amorphous silhouettes.

Falling For Floral

Be it Alpona Designs’ creative version of The Eden garden, where majestic flowers and exotic birds became part of its collection, Lakme Salon x Varun Bahl’s Quintessential collection was surrounded with the magic of floral embroidery, or Shruti Sancheti’s classic silhouette featuring a full embroidered colourful floral jacket teamed with a skirt with placement floral embroidery, while the vibe sensed Spring, the silhouettes definitely screamed wedding!

An Edgy, Sexy Expression

Moving away from the bohemian rhapsody and colourful soirees, the runway also played host to some cutting-edge showcases presented by Shantnu & Nikhil, Outhouse and Lakme Lumi Cream x Alpana Neeraj. Telling stories through their collection, the magnificent Kirtimukha symbol (a mythological creature that stands guard for the Gods in the temples of Southern India) featured on oversized sweatshirts in Shantnu & Nikhil’s Nomad collection.

Keeping it sassy and sexy on the ramp was the OH Dopamine by OutHouse, a jewellery and accessory line featuring jewelled thongs, waist chains, sunglasses and elaborate jewelled harnesses. And last but not the least, designer duo Alpana Neeraj’s collection highlighted the brand’s signature style with 3D geometry harnessed with shimmering detailing.

Travel in Style

With the world opening its doors for travel, JJ Valaya’s bridge-to-luxury line celebrates occasion wear when on the go! Closing Day 1 with an easy going, fun and celebratory collection made from Tencel Luxe, Valaya presented conscious luxury with utmost flair.

A day of comebacks!

The runway also played the perfect mood board for some interesting comebacks. The bucket hats have made their way back on the ramp. Designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil experimented with the hat in their collection. Also, the classic peplum top is finding its way back on design boards. Sheer veils in varied colours and enhanced with embellishments are making its presence felt in bridal couture.

