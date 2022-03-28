FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Gender Neutral, Futuristic and Flamboyant Silhouettes Owned The Fashion Runway

And it’s a wrap! FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 came to a dramatic close with the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale showcase featuring futuristic and flamboyant ensembles designed by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Lakme Brand Ambassador and actor Ananya Panday looked super chic in a shimmery short pink dress enhanced with a long train.

Before the final showcase, Day 5 began on a creative note where fashion designers presented collections that were gender neutral, size friendly and rich in textiles and Indian crafts. With men in lehenga skirts paired with nose rings, uber chic plus size attires and designers supporting designers, the runway and atelier show areas were presented by the best of the best.

Supporting fellow designer Abhishek Sharma and his work, renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal turned showstopper for the young designer. Bal who bust some cool moves on the runway was seen wearing an anti-fit suit, printed shirt and flared pants and teamed it with a stole featuring the Indian fern in cutwork and prints.

Speaking of dance moves, the plus size models turned the runway into a dance floor during the aLL presents Big Bold Fashion showcase. The collection’s overall theme was huge, flamboyant fashion and agility for all body types. It featured a lot of bright hues, tropical tints, and designs that were on trend with the tie-dye collection. The brand also launched their activewear at the fashion week.

The FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut collection titled Dystopia’s Children induced some chaos on the runway with its futuristic designs. Their presentation portrayed how they interpret fashion while mastering the art of disorderly chaos, rage, and longing. Through their designs they brought to the fore, their generation’s experience living and thriving in the present political, social and economic conditions.

Breaking stereotypes on the runway and making it fashionable was fashion designer Siddartha Tytler. The collection was inspired from the Japanese technique Sometsuke and every unique design featured applique, crystal ornamentation, sequin work, ruffles, and digital prints. One of the styles that stood out from the regulars were the lehenga skirts adorned by male models. Actor Aditya Seal who turned showstopper for Tytler added a bit of quirk to his look by wearing nose rings.

Adding colour to the runway was designer Rahul Singh whose collection Ziba Bahar celebrated Persian floral embroidery in a pastel colour story. Mynah’s Reynu Taandon & Nikhita collection, Unveiled I’m Worth it, had silhouettes perfect for travel including shirt dresses, kaftans, cut-out dresses and dinner gowns in fun colours and prints.

With the onset of spring and all things wedding, 6Degree’s talented designers including Sejal Kamdar, Roma Agarwal, Varun Chakkilam and Keerthi Kadre presented stunning bridal and festive ensembles. Thus, turning the runway into one big wedding party.

