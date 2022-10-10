FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week: Top 5 Things to Look Forward to This Season

Lights, Sound, Runway…FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 is back in the bay and the powerhouse of fashion and beauty has a lot up its ‘innovative’ sleeve. The coming together of two strong entities in the fashion world only means that this season is going to be bigger and a whole lot better.

After the first physical edition held in Delhi in March 2022, the city of dreams will see an exciting chapter hosted at Mumbai’s iconic, new landmark destination – Jio World Convention Centre between 12th and 16th October.

Keeping the spirit of the collaboration between FDCI and Lakmé Fashion Week, the five days of fashion will celebrate with showcases and collaborations with powerhouse designers, brand partners and the best talent the industry has to offer. The event will commence with a spectacular opening show on 11th October by fashion designer Anamika Khanna and will conclude with the best of beauty and fashion presented by the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale on 16th October.

DESIGNERS INC.

Every season, renowned and established fashion designers from the country rule the runway with their creations. The season-fluid runway will have showcases by leading and celebrated designers including Shahab Durazi who is returning to the runway after 12 years, Abraham and Thakore, Anand Kabra, Gaurang, Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini, Nachiket Barve, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Payal Singhal, Pawan Sachdeva, Satya Paul, Shantnu and Nikhil, Shyamal and Bhumika, Rina Dhaka.

Similarly, celebrated, and leading designer brands from across the country will be showcasing their collections on the runway, they include Aisha Rao, Abhishek Sharma, Anushree Reddy, Diksha Khanna, Eshaa Amiin, Guapa, Limerick, by Abirr n’ Nanki, Mishru, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Nikhita – Mynah Designs, Nirmooha, Sanjukta Dutta, Studio Medium, SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi, Swatti Kapoor and Varun Nidhika.

NEW AND EMERGING TALENTS

With an aim to provide a platform to talented designers across the fashion spectrum in India, the platform will see an array of new and emerging talents on the runway. The platform’s distinguished talent discovery programs such as INIFD GenNext featuring creations by Aseem Kapoor and Pooja Haldar (Aseem Kapoor), Ateev Anand (Re-), Somya Goyal (Somya Goyal), Arshna Raj (Stoique) and Ankur Verma (TIL) and INIFD Launchpad, and NEXA presents The Spotlight x Bloni. FDCI will present Pearl Academy x Graduate Fashion Week International and will also present Khanijo, Countrymade and Son of a Noble SNOB as part of the Emerging Talent showcase.

COLLABORATING IN STYLE

Collaborating with like-minded brands that understand fashion and design is a win-win situation. The fashion week over the years has seen many innovative collaborations that have made a mark. This season too, several long standing partners will return to the platform to collaborate with established designers including NEXA x Gaurav Gupta, Lakmé Salon x Samant Chauhan, TENCEL™ x Anju Modi, R|Elan™ x Gauri and Nainika, realme x Amit Aggarwal and Logitech x Saaksha and Kinni. Also, this season will see Gujarat Titans, Tata IPL Champions for the 2022 season, bring out a dynamic streetwear collection for its fan base designed by ace designer Kanika Goyal.

RESPONSIBLE FASHION

The platforms pledge to go Carbon Neutral by 2025. Fashion Week is incomplete without The Sustainable Fashion Day. The Sustainable Fashion Day curations include TENCEL™ x Anju Modi, Eká, and a showcase by Pieux – the winner of R|Elan™ presents the Circular Design Challenge in partnership with the United Nations in India. RISE Worldwide and British Council of India will present an engaging discussion on Fashion, Climate and The Role of Women moderated by Aditi Mayer.

SHOP TILL YOU DROP

FDCI Designer Stockroom comes to Mumbai for the first time. Shop your favourite designer labels at upto 70% off. It will be held on October 16th between 11 am and 6 pm at Jio World Convention Centre. Free Entry.

The platform will offer two showcase areas (the Runway and the Atelier) for designers and will continue to champion sustainability, inclusivity and diversity through cutting edge innovations and environmentally conscious initiatives.

