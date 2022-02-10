February 10: Gift Your Partner These Teddies to Make Them Feel Special

There are still a few days to go for Valentine’s day but the week of love has already begun. It’s February 10, which means it’s Teddy Day and another opportunity for you to express your love to the beloved by giving them a teddy. Teddy is a symbol of care and remembrance, and something you can carry in the absence of your partner. Gifts like these make the relationship stronger and happier.

You can find all sorts of teddys in the market, starting from Rs 100 to Rs 2,000. And if you are looking for an innovative way to gift a teddy, then we have 3 different options for you.

Make the day special by giving teddy bouquets:

If you want to make the teddy day special, then try teddy bouquets. Just like a flower bouquet, you can make a teddy bouquet. You can have it in different sizes and add a cute note. You can mention any special moment spent with your partner on the note or write something nice about them.

Express your love with a double heart teddy

You can find all sorts of t11111eddies in the market and surprise your partner. Why not try a double heart teddy? This teddy will make your partner extremely happy. Don’t forget to write a sweet message.

Make your partner happy by giving a red colour long teddy bear

If you are planning something special for teddy day, you can give them a red teddy bear. You can easily find a red coloured teddy, which will make your partner feel loved and remembered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.