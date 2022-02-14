Fed Up With Hair Thinning Issues? These Might Be The Reasons

Every person dreams of having thick and lustrous hair. Be it men or women, hair plays an important role in enhancing looks and personality. However, not everyone has as thick long hair as they want.

Despite trying multiple products, eating a balanced diet, ditching the chemicals, and so on, there’s no coming back for some people once they start facing hair fall. The new hair stops growing and the old one falls like leaves in autumn, resulting in hair thinning. There can be various reasons that are causing the hair thinning which you might be ignoring. Some of them are:

Alopecia areata

Alopecia areata is a medical condition in which people lose their hair in a bunch and it creates a round patch on the scalp. The disease not only affects the hair on your head but also impacts your eyebrows, beard and other parts of the body. If you are seeing hair loss in patches, then you should consult a doctor immediately. The condition is treatable and can restore the hair back in less than six months. Vitamin D deficiency

You might be eating a balanced diet but few nutrients may still be lacking in your diet. Vitamin D helps in creating new hair follicles that support hair growth. To get enough Vitamin D, include mushrooms, egg yolks, salmon in your diet. You can also take Vitamin D supplements. Hereditary

If your father, mother or anyone else in your family suffered the same condition as you are suffering, then it can be the genes that are acting up and making your hair thin. Some people might have hereditary hair loss history. In women, hereditary hair loss signs can be noticed in the middle partition and in men, it can be visible through receding hairline. Stress

People who are often stressed can prominently notice hair thinning. If there is a stressful time going on in your life, then you might be suffering from excessive hair loss as stress causes hormonal imbalance which leads to hair fall. Age

With the increasing age, hair growth slows down. At one point, the hair follicles stop growing resulting in not producing new hair. If no new hair is growing and the old one is falling at a normal speed too, then it can cause hair thinning quite quickly.

